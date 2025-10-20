AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space awarded SEK 3.3 million for dual-use space technology project

2025-10-20 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

AAC Clyde Space's subsidiary Spacemetric AB has been awarded a project by the Swedish National Space Agency (Rymdstyrelsen) under the Agency's Dual-Use Space Technology Programme. The project, fully funded at SEK 3.3 million, will further develop and demonstrate Spacemetric's Bluestone software for advanced onboard data processing and is scheduled for completion in September 2026.

The programme supports the development of technologies that strengthen both civil and defence capabilities, reflecting a growing focus on space as a critical enabler of national resilience and security.

Bluestone is a software solution that enables satellites to process, combine and analyse imagery directly in orbit, providing faster, more autonomous access to critical information from space. The newly awarded project will further develop and demonstrate the Bluestone software for advanced onboard data processing and data fusion. The technology supports both civil and defence applications, helping to make space-based intelligence more responsive and resilient.

"Dual-use space technologies are becoming increasingly important for Europe's security and resilience," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space. "Through projects like Bluestone we continue to build the data capabilities that make space a more integral part of both civil and defence infrastructure."

Spacemetric currently leads two additional projects funded by the Swedish National Space Agency, focused on developing and testing software for satellite data processing and simulation. Together, these projects advance AAC Clyde Space's development of technologies that make space-based intelligence more accessible and resilient. The projects reinforces AAC Clyde Space's strategy to grow within data-driven services that strengthen resilience and security for customers across both civil and governmental markets.

About Spacemetric

Spacemetric AB, a subsidiary of AAC Clyde Space, delivers advanced software for managing and processing satellite imagery, turning raw space data into actionable information. Its technologies support applications in defence, security, environmental monitoring and research.

For more information:

Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications, e-mail: investor@aac-clydespace.com, phone: +46 707 2230382, website: http://www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (Symbol: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.