Hilbert Group Achieves Code Completion Milestone for Syntetika Platform Ahead of Early 2026 Token Launch

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B)(FRA:999), a Nasdaq-listed investment firm bridging traditional and digital finance, today announced that its tokenization platform Syntetika has reached code completion for all major core components, marking a key milestone toward full operational readiness. Developed in partnership with PPN Labs (prev. Private Pools Network), the platform will provide institutional investors with access to yield-enhancing strategies anchored in Bitcoin once live.

The achievement represents a key development milestone in Hilbert's initiative to deliver regulated, composable DeFi infrastructure tailored to institutional markets. With core systems code-complete, Syntetika will commence limited liquidity onboarding through privately subscribed vaults as it scales total value locked (TVL) ahead of the Token Generation Event (TGE) scheduled for early 2026.

Platform Milestones Achieved

Code-complete and audit phase: All smart contracts are finalized, verified, and undergoing optimization. No additional core features will be added prior to deployment.

Security validation: Two independent Tier-1 audits have been completed, with a third Tier-1 security review nearing conclusion.

Extensive testing: More than 4,000 community testers participated in bounty and peer-review programs to validate functionality and resilience.

Operational readiness: Final integrations are underway with custodians, trading venues, and price-feed providers.

Institutional traction: Early TVL (Total Value Locked) commitments have been secured from institutional allocators-formal announcements to follow.

Next Steps

Hilbert expects to initiate a staged main-net activation during Q4 2025, starting with privately subscribed vaults before expanding to broader institutional and public participation.

$SYNT token is expected to list on both centralized and decentralized venues in early 2026.

Leadership Commentary

Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group AB, said:

"PPN has done excellent work on Syntetika. With the platform now functionally complete, our focus shifts to growth and onboarding institutional partners ahead of mainnet launch. We are confident this approach will establish a strong foundation for long-term success."

Bernardo Marques, Lead Programmer and CEO of PPN Labs, added:

"Launching Syntetika marks the culmination of a multi-year engineering effort to build truly institutional blockchain infrastructure. We designed every layer-from smart contracts to secure automated fin-ops process modules-to meet the performance, reliability, and auditability standards expected by global financial institutions. This is production-grade infrastructure ready for real-world tokenization."

About PPN Labs

PPN Labs is a technology company building institutional grade blockchain infrastructure and DeFi solutions for institutional and enterprise clients. The firm specializes in protocol design, tokenization frameworks, and smart contracts architectures that bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance.

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Achieves Code Completion Milestone for Syntetika Platform Ahead of Early 2026 Token Launch

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-achieves-code-completion-milestone-for-syntetika-platf-1089309