Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859768 | ISIN: SE0000148884 | Ticker-Symbol: SEBA
Tradegate
20.10.25 | 09:42
16,495 Euro
+0,40 % +0,065
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,38016,38512:03
16,38516,39012:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2025 07:54 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ORKELA, UAB: UAB "Orkela" concluded a EUR 40 million credit agreement with SEB Bank

UAB "Orkela", legal entity code 304099538, registered address Jogailos g. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter - the Issuer), whose securities (hereinafter - the Bonds) are included and traded on the Nasdaq bond list, and which are also publicly offered under the base prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 14 November 2023 (hereinafter - the Prospectus), hereby informs of the following:

The Issuer has concluded a EUR 40 million credit agreement with AB SEB Bank for the refinancing of Bonds ISIN LT0000405961.

This step is aimed at ensuring efficient refinancing of the existing bond obligations and maintaining the Issuer's stable financial position.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pociene
General Manager
anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.