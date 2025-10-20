Sandvik AB: Interim report third quarter 2025

Order intake SEK 30,769 million (28,796)

Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 16%

Revenues SEK 29,218 million (30,306)

Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates increased by 5%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 5,539 million (5,866)

Adjusted EBITA margin 19.0% (19.4)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,103 million (5,382)

Adjusted EBIT margin 17.5% (17.8)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 4,707 million (4,857)

Profit for the period SEK 3,538 million (3,239)

Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,530 million (3,688)

Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.82 (2.58)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.81 (2.94)

Free operating cash flow SEK 5,603 million (6,762)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on October 20, 2025, at 1:00 PM CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, October 20, 2025

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11:30 AM CEST on October 20, 2025.

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2024 the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about 123 billion SEK in more than 150 countries.