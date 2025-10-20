Integrum AB: Integrum announces that the Swedish Securities Council has published a statement regarding the takeover offer for Integrum

Mölndal, Sweden, October 20, 2025 - Integrum AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) notes that, in statement 2025:45 dated October 17, 2025, the Swedish Securities Council (Aktiemarknadsnämnden) declared that the bidder OsteoCentric violated the takeover rules and thus acted contrary to good practice in the securities market by failing to take sufficient measures to work toward satisfaction of the completion condition requiring at least 90 percent acceptance. The Council directs serious criticism at the bidder.

The Council emphasizes that the obligation to work toward the fulfillment of stated conditions is particularly strong when a principal shareholder has given an irrevocable undertaking to accept the offer and, at the end of the acceptance period, it is clear that the shares have not been tendered. According to the Council, at a minimum the bidder should have made direct contact with the principal shareholder or the shareholder's legal counsel to allow the undertaking to be fulfilled.

The Council concludes that the measures taken by the bidder did not meet this requirement and that the bidder's conduct therefore contravened the takeover rules and good market practice. Integrum welcomes the Council's clarification of the application of the takeover rules in these respects. The statement aligns with the assessment that Integrum set out in its press releases of September 17 and 18, 2025, namely that more could and should have been done to satisfy the completion condition, including that the bidder should have contacted the principal shareholder directly or delayed the announcement of the outcome to allow correction of formal errors.

The Board would like to emphasize that the Swedish Securities Council's statement does not change Integrum's operations or financial position. The company continues to pursue its strategy and operational development with undiminished focus.

About Integrum

Integrum is a publicly traded company (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) based outside Gothenburg, with a U.S. subsidiary in San Francisco. Since 1990, the company's OPRA® Implant System has helped improve the quality of life for hundreds of amputees by attaching a prosthesis directly to the skeleton and musculoskeletal system, eliminating the need for a traditional socket prosthesis. The system, based on osseointegration, offers improved mobility and function, increased comfort, reduced pressure, and stable fixation. The OPRA® Implant System received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and is the only FDA-approved bone-anchored implant system specifically designed for amputees in the United States. Integrum continues to conduct research and develop tailored medical device solutions in close collaboration with researchers and clinicians.