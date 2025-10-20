Anzeige
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
BNP Paribas SA: Statement on Sudan litigation

BNP PARIBAS STATEMENT
ON SUDAN LITIGATION

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 20 October 2025

BNP Paribas has very clearly stated its unwavering intention to appeal.

There is no doubt whatsoever that the Bank will fight this case and use all recourses available to it.

We strongly believe this verdict should be overturned on appeal. Once again, BNP Paribas reaffirms that this result is clearly wrong and ignores important evidence the bank was not permitted to introduce.

We are going to pursue all available avenues to contest this judgment.

Furthermore, this verdict is specific to these three plaintiffs and should not have broader application.

Any attempt to extrapolate is necessarily wrong as is any speculation regarding a potential settlement.

The Bank considers that it does not have any pressure to settle this case.

About BNP Paribas

Leader in banking and financial services in Europe, BNP Paribas operates in 64 countries and has nearly 178,000 employees, including more than 144,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group's commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

Press contact

Giorgia Rowe - giorgia.rowe@bnpparibas.com - +33 6 64 27 57 96
Hacina Habchi - hacina.habchi@bnpparibas.com - +33 7 61 97 65 20


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
