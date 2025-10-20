EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Aurubis AG

Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.10.2025 / 13:53 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Aurubis AG Street: Hovestrasse 50 Postal code: 20539 City: Hamburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: BNP PARIBAS SA

City of registered office, country: PARIS, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 15 Oct 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.21 % 0.83 % 6.04 % 44,956,723 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006766504 0 2,343,196 0.00 % 5.21 % Total 2,343,196 5.21 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Swap on Spot Position 05.05.2026 Multiple Cash 137,772 0.31 % Swap on Spot Position 25.03.2026 Multiple Cash 74,320 0.17 % Swap on Spot Position 15.09.2026 Multiple Cash 32,841 0.07 % Swap on Spot Position 22.11.2029 Multiple Cash 28,022 0.06 % Swap on Spot Position 01.04.2026 Multiple Cash 25,144 0.06 % Swap on Spot Position 10.09.2026 Multiple Cash 16,117 0.04 % Swap on Spot Position 23.06.2026 Multiple Cash 11,721 0.03 % Swap on Spot Position 20.08.2026 Multiple Cash 10,224 0.02 % Swap on Spot Position 15.02.2027 Multiple Cash 7,488 0.02 % Swap on Spot Position 05.08.2027 Multiple Cash 5,860 0.01 % Swap on Spot Position 24.09.2026 Multiple Cash 5,450 0.01 % Swap on Spot Position 01.04.2027 Multiple Cash 4,556 0.01 % Swap on Spot Position 27.06.2030 Multiple Cash 3,833 0.01 % Swap on Spot Position 30.10.2025 Multiple Cash 2,900 0.01 % Swap on Spot Position 26.07.2027 Multiple Cash 2,000 0.00 % Swap on Spot Position 09.07.2026 Multiple Cash 1,798 0.00 % Swap on Spot Position 21.12.2027 Multiple Cash 1,245 0.00 % Swap on Spot Position 08.07.2026 Multiple Cash 602 0.00 % Total 371,893 0.83 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) BNP PARIBAS SA % % % BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets 5.21 % % 6.04 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

17 Oct 2025





20.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News