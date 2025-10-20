Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330), a North American leader in renewable energy franchising, announces its first expansion into Africa with the award of a national franchise in Zambia. This marks a significant advancement in the company's international expansion, reinforcing the strength and scalability of its business model across emerging markets.

The Zambia franchise has been granted to Megatricity Energy Inc., led by principals Dr. Ochas Kashinge Pupwe, Lee Lewanika Simbeye, and Chileshe Mpunga Chilufya, effective September 29, 2025. Under this agreement, Stardust Solar will receive royalties on all business conducted in Zambia and will oversee the distribution and importation of solar products into the country.

"Expanding into Africa represents a transformative milestone for Stardust Solar," said Mark Tadros, Founder and CEO. "Zambia's strong solar potential and increasing energy demand create ideal conditions for our proven franchise model. Our team will provide comprehensive training, engineering support, and operational expertise to help deliver reliable solar, storage, and EV charging solutions to homes and businesses across the country."

Across Africa, solar projects are typically large in scale and often backed by third-party or institutional investors, creating strong opportunities for infrastructure growth and meaningful collaboration. With Zambia as its launchpad, Stardust Solar aims to extend its technology, systems, and brand excellence into additional regions as part of its long-term vision for continental growth.

"Zambia has tremendous solar capacity and an urgent need for dependable energy," said Dr. Ochas Pupwe, CEO of Megatricity Energy Inc. "With Stardust Solar's brand strength, systems, and training, we are ready to build a resilient and scalable business that creates skilled jobs, delivers real cost savings, and accelerates Africa's clean-energy transformation."

Stardust Solar's community-based training and education engagements in Africa have helped accelerate awareness of renewable energy and establish community trust. These initiatives fostered early awareness of solar opportunities and built local capacity, underscoring the company's dedication to ethical leadership and sustainable development.

Through its proven franchise model, Stardust Solar provides comprehensive pre-opening and ongoing support, including training, marketing, engineering, and operational guidance to ensure every franchise maintains the same standards of quality, safety, and customer satisfaction that define the company's reputation.

Following rapid growth across Canada and the United States, where Stardust Solar designs and installs solar PV, energy storage, and EV charging systems, entry into the African market marks the beginning of a new era of international scalability, sustainable investment, and brand expansion.

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

