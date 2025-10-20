ClearStar Recognized as NDASA Accredited Third Party Administrator

One of Only 19 Organizations Nationwide to Earn This Prestigious Designation

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / ClearStar, a leading provider of drug and alcohol testing solutions, has achieved a major milestone: recognition as an Accredited Third Party Administrator (TPA) by the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA). This elite designation places ClearStar among an exclusive group of just 19 organizations nationwide to meet NDASA's rigorous standards for excellence, compliance, and integrity.

The NDASA accreditation process is one of the most comprehensive in the industry, overseen by a panel of experts who evaluate applicants on licensing, staff training, regulatory knowledge, and ethical operations. Accreditation signals that ClearStar is not only compliant, but committed to going above and beyond to ensure safe, secure, and reliable drug testing services.

NDASA Chairman Mark Magsam states, "We are proud to announce ClearStar as a leader in our industry and as trusted provider for drug and alcohol testing services."

Jo McGuire, NDASA Executive Director, says "ClearStar is an asset to our industry and achieving accreditation recognizes the hard work, skill, knowledge, and expertise they bring to the table. We congratulate ClearStar on this accomplishment and important designation."

Todd Shoulberg, President of Medical Information Services at ClearStar, emphasized the significance of the achievement:

"Earning NDASA's Accredited Third Party Administrator designation affirms what our clients count on every day: ClearStar operates with rigor, integrity, and relentless compliance. We're proud to pair that standard with ClearMD's innovation to help employers keep their workplaces safe and productive."

ClearStar's drug testing services, delivered through its ClearMD platform, offer fast, secure, and compliant solutions for employers and individuals across the country. With a focus on innovation and reliability, ClearMD simplifies the testing process through a nationwide network of clinics and mobile services, helping organizations maintain safe and productive workplaces.

The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association is a non-profit 501c6 trade association providing training and certification, community and governmental advocacy, networking opportunities and resources to the Nation's drug and alcohol testing industry, which represent every employer's right to maintain a safe workplace and an employee's right to work in a safe environment. Membership includes laboratories, physicians, substance abuse professionals, employers, HR professionals and those providing drug and alcohol testing services that help maintain safe and healthy workspaces, communities, and families.

