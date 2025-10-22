ClearStar Exhibiting at PBSA 2025 from October 26-28 in Anaheim, California

ClearStar is Headed to PBSA 2025 - See You in Anaheim!

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2025 / We're excited to share that ClearStar will be exhibiting at the 2025 PBSA Annual Conference, taking place October 26-28 in Anaheim, California! This annual event brings together background screening professionals, compliance experts, and technology innovators from around the world, and we're proud to be part of it.

Booth #406

October 26-28, 2025

Anaheim, CA

Discover ClearMD at Booth #406

Stop by our booth to explore ClearMD, ClearStar's powerful Occupational Health and drug testing solution. Designed to make screening programs smoother, stronger, and way less stressful, ClearMD helps organizations stay compliant, efficient, and ahead of the curve.

Whether you're looking to streamline your processes or tackle complex compliance challenges, our team will be on hand to show you how ClearMD can make a difference.

Explore ClearMD now: https://www.clearstar.net/clearmd/

Don't Miss Todd Shoulberg's Session

We're especially proud to highlight a must-see session from our very own Todd Shoulberg, President of Medical Information Services at ClearStar:

"Hi Ho, Hi Ho, It's Off to Screen We Go: The Seven Dwarfs of Drug Testing"

October 27 | 10:15-11:00 AM

In this engaging and insightful session, Todd will explore seven key aspects of drug testing through the whimsical lens of the Seven Dwarfs. From compliance and privacy to donor challenges and collection errors, expect a session full of laughs, lightbulbs, and practical takeaways you can actually use.

Let's Connect at PBSA25

Whether you're attending to learn, network, or explore new solutions, we'd love to connect. Come say hello at Booth #406, or whistle while you work your way over to Todd's session. Either way, we're looking forward to seeing you in Anaheim!

Contact Information

Alex Adams

Alexandraa@clearstar.net

(877) 796-2559

SOURCE: ClearStar

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/clearstar-exhibiting-at-pbsa-2025-from-october-26-28-in-anaheim-1081405