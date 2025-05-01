ClearStar Participating in TazWorks LIVE! 2025 from May 6th to May 8th in Orlando, Florida

ClearStar - a global workforce screening company based in Alpharetta, GA, USA that has specialized in background checks, drug testing, and occupational health services for 30 years - will participate in TazWorks LIVE! 2025 at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida, from Tuesday, May 6th, 2025, to Thursday, May 8th, 2025. ClearStar is also helping to sponsor the event.

TazWorks - a MeridianLink® company that provides software, integrations, and intelligence tools for the background screening market - is inviting current partners to participate in the popular Vendor Showcase during TazWorks LIVE! 2025 where attendees can meet with industry-trusted vendors that can help Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) better manage their business.

In March 2025, ClearStar announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership with TazWorks to drive innovation in drug and occupational health screening. This dynamic offering combines ClearStar's next-gen ClearMD platform with TazWorks' industry-leading TazCloud technology to deliver unmatched convenience and customization. Employers gain a competitive edge with:

Company-Specific Medical Forms: Tailored documents engineered to your organization's demands.

Handpicked Clinics on Demand: Elite, curated clinic options empower employers to effortlessly select the ideal fit.

An End to Invoice Frustrations: Simple, upfront pricing with no unexpected charges.

ClearStar's ClearMD platform - which is rapidly gaining adoption - streamlines the ordering experience for employers and delivers a modern, mobile user-friendly interface that candidates enjoy using. Backed up by ClearStar's relentless commitment to excellence, this integration seamlessly delivers compliant, exact results rapidly within TazWorks' cutting-edge software.

ClearStar will be represented at TazWorks LIVE! 2025 by Todd Shoulberg, President of Medical Information Services at ClearStar, who provides direction and leadership to the daily operations of ClearStar's Medical Review Office. Contact Todd at todds@clearstar.net to discover how ClearStar can enhance and streamline white-labeled drug testing and occupational health services.

About ClearStar

ClearStar is a global leader in wholesale, white-label programs for Medical Review Offices and occupational health solutions. A founding and accredited member of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), ClearStar has provided innovative solutions to the Human Capital Management (HCM) industry from its corporate offices in Alpharetta, Georgia, since 1995 and is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2025. For more information about ClearStar, please visit https://www.clearstar.net/.

SOURCE: ClearStar

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/clearstar-participating-in-tazworks-live-2025-from-may-6th-to-ma-1021307