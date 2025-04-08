ClearStar and Equifax Collaborate to Help Transform Background Checks with Smart Screen

Smart Screen Helps Expedite, Simplify and Reduce Costs for Criminal Background Checks for Employers

ClearStar - a global human resources technology company which has specialized in background checks, drug testing, and occupational health screening for over 30 years - is proud to partner with Equifax® to offer its clients a transformative criminal screening solution, modernizing the approach to background checks.

Powered by Equifax, Smart Screen is an innovative solution seamlessly integrated into ClearStar's comprehensive, end-to-end workflow. Designed to help streamline and accelerate the delivery of criminal background checks, Smart Screen helps enable employers to make better informed hiring decisions more quickly and confidently. When Smart Screen indicates more research is needed due to coverage, risk, or other key factors, ClearStar's implementation of Smart Screen facilitates a more thorough research process, ensuring a more holistic and efficient approach to criminal background screening.

"The synergy between ClearStar and Equifax is helping transform the background screening landscape," said Michael Pritts, CEO of ClearStar. "With unparalleled capabilities from Equifax and our dedication to excellence in human resources technology, we are delivering a groundbreaking solution that helps redefine how employers conduct criminal background checks."

Leveraging a proprietary incarceration data network and sex offender registry network, Smart Screen can deliver instant consumer reports when an applicant has no criminal or sex offender records within the data networks, allowing for quicker hiring decisions. These reports must be used for permissible purposes as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

"Criminal background checks often involve lengthy delays, sometimes stretching into days or weeks," said Bart Lautenbach, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Talent Solutions at Equifax. "In contrast, Smart Screen consumer reports from Equifax offer a significantly faster turnaround."

The relationship between ClearStar and Equifax combines ClearStar's extensive market reach and customer relationships with extensive data resources and technological innovation from Equifax to deliver Smart Screen to ClearStar's clients, a compelling offering for businesses seeking more streamlined and efficient background checks.

To learn more or request additional information, visit us at https://www.clearstar.net/smartscreen

About ClearStar

ClearStar is a global Human Resources technology company offering "better, easier, faster, and safer" background screening solutions. A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree, HRO Today Baker's Dozen award-winning enterprise solution provider, and founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), ClearStar has provided innovative technology solutions to businesses in the human capital management industry from its corporate offices in Alpharetta, Georgia, since 1995. For more information, please visit www.clearstar.net

Contact:

Justin Lobdell

Justinl@clearstar.net

877.796.2559

SOURCE: ClearStar

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire