ClearStar: Unlock Accelerated Hiring: Discover Smart Screen in Our Exclusive Webinar

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Driving innovation in background screening, ClearStar is excited to continue its impactful partnership with Equifax in 2025. Through this collaboration, ClearStar now directly offers its clients Smart Screen, an innovative solution that represents a significant advancement in background screening.

Join ClearStar, alongside Equifax, for an insightful live webinar on Tuesday, July 29th at 2 P.M. EST: 'The Future of Screening: Accelerated Background Checks with Smart Screen.' In this deep dive, ClearStar's VP of Product Management, Lydia Wray, and Equifax's VP of Product Management, Derek Jones, will showcase Smart Screen's capabilities and explore how this innovative solution is helping transform the background screening process.

Smart Screen is designed to help address several persistent challenges in the background screening industry, including high court fees, slow turnaround times, data redaction, and complex workflows. It is the first solution of its kind to deliver an instant consumer report response, significantly enhancing the efficiency and reliability of criminal background checks.

"Our collaboration with ClearStar is instrumental in bringing a truly groundbreaking solution like Smart Screen to market," said Bart Lautenbach, GM of Talent Solutions at Equifax. "This innovative offering, powered by the Equifax TotalVerify® data hub, enables more rapid and reliable background checks, revolutionizing how employers conduct background checks."

"The synergy between ClearStar and Equifax is helping transform the background screening landscape," said Michael Pritts, CEO of ClearStar. "With unparalleled capabilities from Equifax and our dedication to excellence in human resources technology, we are delivering a groundbreaking solution that helps redefine how employers conduct criminal background checks."

By leveraging a vast network of U.S. incarceration and sex offender registry data - comprising over 185 million records from more than 1,900 county jails and over 30 state prison systems, with updates occurring as frequently as every 15 minutes - Smart Screen provides a more comprehensive data coverage solution. This robust infrastructure enables employers to help make faster, more informed hiring decisions, particularly in scenarios where immediate or contingent hiring is necessary due to seasonal demand, business expansion, or competitive labor markets.

The solution also supports CRAs by helping streamline their operations. It enables them to more quickly identify candidates with no incarceration or sex offender records, thereby reducing the need for additional research and manual processing. This not only helps accelerate the time-to-hire but also can help lower operational costs and improve overall workflow efficiency.

Smart Screen is particularly well-suited for industries that require rapid hiring cycles, such as retail, technology, healthcare, and manufacturing. Its ability to deliver more accurate and timely background information makes it an invaluable tool for organizations seeking to maintain regulatory requirements while better optimizing their hiring processes.

We invite all industry professionals to join us on July 29th for this important webinar. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how Smart Screen is helping set a new standard in background screening and how it can be effectively integrated into their existing hiring strategies.

By registering for and attending this webinar, you will gain exclusive access to a Smart Screen pilot account, personalized tailored to your organization. Plus, you'll receive the ability to run up to 10 FREE background checks to experience the true difference Smart Screen can make in your hiring process.

Footnote: Smart Screen is a product of Equifax Inc., Atlanta, Georgia.

