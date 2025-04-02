ClearStar Teams Up with TazWorks to Drive Innovation in Drug and Occupational Health Screening

ClearStar, the global innovator powering white-labeled Medical Review Offices (MRO) and occupational health solutions, has ignited the industry by announcing a groundbreaking strategic partnership with TazWorks, a premier provider of software, integrations, and intelligence tools for the background screening market.

This dynamic offering combines ClearStar's next-gen ClearMD platform with TazWorks' industry-leading TazCloud technology to deliver unmatched convenience and customization.

Employers gain a competitive edge with:

Company-Specific Medical Forms : Tailored documents engineered to your organization's demands.

Handpicked Clinics on Demand: Elite, curated clinic options empower employers to effortlessly select the ideal fit.

An End to Invoice Frustrations: Simple, upfront pricing with no unexpected charges.

ClearStar's ClearMD platform is rapidly gaining adoption, capitalizing on a market seeking disruptive innovation. ClearMD streamlines the ordering experience for employers and delivers a modern, mobile user-friendly interface candidates enjoy using. Backed up by ClearStar's relentless commitment to excellence, this integration seamlessly delivers compliant, exact results rapidly within TazWorks' cutting-edge software.

"We're thrilled to partner with TazWorks and help them delight their customers," declared Mike Pritts, CEO of ClearStar. "This partnership boldly signals our aggressive push into the wholesale, white-labeled market, offering CRAs and their employers a fresh and compelling choice, backed by our extreme customer service."

Founded in 2002, TazWorks, a MeridianLink® company, has become one of the largest independent technology providers in the industry, trusted by Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) worldwide. TazWorks cloud-based solutions deliver exceptional security and sophisticated analytics, empowering businesses to make confident and decisive screening solutions.

Contact Todd Shoulberg, President of Medical Information Services at ClearStar, at todds@clearstar.net to discover how ClearStar and TazWorks can enhance and streamline your white-labeled drug and occupational health services today.

About ClearStar

ClearStar is a global leader in wholesale, white-label programs for Medical Review Offices (MRO) and occupational health solutions. A founding and accredited member of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), ClearStar has provided innovative solutions to the Human Capital Management (HCM) industry from its corporate offices in Alpharetta, Georgia, since 1995 and is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2025. For more information about ClearMD, please visit https://www.clearstar.net/clearmd/ .

About TazWorks

TazWorks is a technology company that offers a turnkey background screening platform to organizations that provide background screening services. TazWorks is the creator of TazCloud - an end-to-end technology solution for the background screening industry. TazCloud supports many independent screening agencies across the nation and includes a robust suite of screening applications and advanced BI tools that help screening professionals operate efficiently. Learn more about TazWorks at www.tazworks.com .

SOURCE: ClearStar

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire