ClearStar Named a Top 5 Mid-Market Leader in HRO Today's 2025 Baker's Dozen for Pre-Employment Screening

Recognition Highlights ClearStar's Commitment to Excellence in Background Screening

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / ClearStar, a leading provider of background and medical screening solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top 5 Mid-Market Leaders in the prestigious HRO Today Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening.

The Baker's Dozen rankings are among the most respected in the HR industry, based entirely on feedback from buyers of screening services. Providers are evaluated across three key categories: service breadth, deal size, and service quality, ensuring that the rankings reflect real-world customer experiences and satisfaction.

ClearStar's inclusion in the Top 5 Mid-Market Leaders highlights its commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and high-quality screening solutions that empower organizations to make confident hiring decisions. This recognition underscores ClearStar's dedication to innovation, compliance, and exceptional customer service.

"We are honored to be recognized by HRO Today in the Baker's Dozen rankings," said Adam Roy, SVP of Sales and Marketing at ClearStar. "This achievement reflects the trust our clients place in us and the hard work of our team to provide best-in-class screening solutions. We remain committed to raising the bar in background screening and supporting our customers' success."

The Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are widely used by HR leaders as a benchmark for selecting service providers during the RFP process. ClearStar's strong performance in this year's rankings reinforces its position as a trusted partner in pre-employment screening.

This recognition reinforces ClearStar's mission to deliver trusted, innovative screening solutions that help organizations hire with confidence. As the workforce landscape continues to evolve, ClearStar remains committed to setting the standard for compliance, security, and service excellence, empowering businesses to build safer, stronger teams.

