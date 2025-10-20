Anzeige
Montag, 20.10.2025
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
WKN: 923656 | ISIN: US6802771005 | Ticker-Symbol: OSB
20.10.25 | 08:02
14,000 Euro
+1,45 % +0,200
ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
86 Leser
Old Second Bancorp Inc.: Old Second National Bank Completes Integration of Evergreen Bank Group, Expanding Access and Services for Customers

AURORA, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:OSBC) ("Old Second") has successfully completed its systems and brand conversion of Bancorp Financial's subsidiary bank, Evergreen Bank Group. This marks the final step in its most recent acquisition and underscores 154 years of continuous growth and unwavering commitment to community centered service.

As of today, all former Evergreen Bank Group branches are now operating under the Old Second National Bank name. This milestone marks the full integration of Evergreen's locations into Old Second's systems, products, and service offerings. Customers of the Evergreen branches will now benefit from expanded access to Old Second's comprehensive banking solutions, enhanced digital platforms, and a unified customer experience across all locations.

Expanded Access and Enhanced Services
Evergreen Bank Group customers can now bank at any of Old Second's 55 locations throughout the Chicagoland area. In addition, customers have full access to Old Second's robust online and mobile banking platforms, providing greater convenience and flexibility in managing their finances.

"We're thrilled to welcome Evergreen Bank customers into the Old Second family," said James Eccher, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Second. "This integration allows us to deliver even more value through expanded branch access, enhanced digital tools, and the trusted service our customers have relied on for over a century."

Old Second remains committed to making this transition smooth and beneficial for all customers. For detailed information about the integration and available services, customers are encouraged to visit oldsecond.com/transition/ebg.

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc., serves as the bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary bank, Old Second National Bank with its headquarters located in Aurora, Illinois. Old Second National Bank provides commercial and retail banking services, as well as a full complement of trust and wealth management services. The Bank has offices located in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois.

Contact:
Bradley S. Adams EVP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer (630) 906-5484

SOURCE: Old Second Bancorp Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/old-second-national-bank-completes-integration-of-evergreen-bank-gro-1089268

