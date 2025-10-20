poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) today is celebrating its 20th anniversary, leveraging 15 years of groundbreaking research coupled with five years of commercialization to build the foundation for future commercial success The company's research and commercialization accomplishments have proven the benefits and value of its tunable optics technology in numerous consumer and enterprise applications, including AR|MR, industrial bar code scanners, and AI-driven machine vision. As it moves into the next 20 years, poLight will continue to push the tunable optics R&D envelope while accelerating new and improved user experiences. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/4oxrJqE

poLight ASA today is celebrating its 20th anniversary, leveraging 15 years of groundbreaking research coupled with five years of commercialization to build the foundation for future commercial success "We have recruited some of the brightest and dedicated experts, and our employees are at the heart of our research and commercialization success," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight.

"During our first 20 years, we have focused on positioning poLight for substantial value creation," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight. "We have recruited some of the brightest and dedicated experts, and our employees are at the heart of our research and commercialization success. Moving forward, we will capitalize on the fundamentals we have built while delivering growth in several market segments, while bringing new innovative solutions to the market. I am extremely proud of this impressive milestone, and very optimistic about the next 20 years."

poLight technology replicates the human eye, making instant auto focus, all-in-focus and constant field of view options possible in a variety of camera systems. Its inaugural ultrafast, ultracompact, and ultralow power TLens® product line has achieved a commercial foothold in a wide variety of consumer and enterprise applications, proving it is an established, reliable solution solving optical design challenges and significantly improving the user experience. The company's TWedge® wobulator pixel-shifting technology shows dramatic display improvements in applications such as AR head-worn devices. In addition, poLight recently announced it is in the process of implementing its tunable optics technology in an off-the-shelf (OTS) M12 focusing camera lens and solution ecosystem for industrial machine vision OEMs, propelling 3D imaging and AI robotic vision in a wide variety of manufacturing applications.

Headquartered in Tønsberg, Norway, the global company has employed team members in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines. With a growing worldwide patent and trademark portfolio, poLight controls its technology pipeline from polymer to product. System level expertise speeds proof of concept design efforts, supported by robust test and qualification capabilities. Earlier this year, the company announced a strategic investment agreement with Q Tech, a leading manufacturer of camera modules for global companies. This relationship combined with strong market interest and adoption of tunable optics reflects strong growth opportunities in the future.

