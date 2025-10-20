The "North America and Europe Low-Voltage Inverters Market A Regional Analysis: Focus on Market by Machine Type, Voltage, Type, Power Rating, and Region Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America and Europe Low-Voltage Inverters Market was valued at USD 3.18 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 7.74 Billion by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 9.30%.

This growth is driven by solar PV and energy storage integration, the rise of EVs and e-mobility, expansion of distributed renewables and microgrids, and Industry 4.0/predictive maintenance initiatives. North American demand is led by residential and commercial systems, while Europe sees a more balanced split across residential, industrial, and utility segments. Single-phase inverters dominate, but three-phase systems are gaining ground in commercial and microgrid use.

North America is projected to maintain a strong position in the North America and Europe low-voltage inverters market, with its market value rising from $1.63 billion in 2025 to $3.64 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 8.37%. This growth is driven by robust industrial demand, increasing deployment of energy storage systems, and widespread adoption of distributed renewable energy solutions. Favorable government incentives and ongoing electrification of sectors such as transport and manufacturing are further reinforcing regional momentum.

Europe, while slightly behind in total market share, is set to grow even faster, from $1.54 billion in 2025 to $4.09 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 10.21%. The region's growth is being fueled by aggressive decarbonization goals, expansion of microgrid infrastructure, and strong policy support for renewable integration and energy independence. Together, North America and Europe are expected to drive the global transition toward efficient, low-voltage inverter technologies through 2035.

96V to 120V Segment to Dominate the North America and Europe Low-Voltage Inverters Market

The North America and Europe low-voltage inverters market is expanding rapidly, driven by renewable energy adoption, electrification, and advancements in energy storage. The 96V-120V segment is set to lead, growing from $2.15 billion in 2024 to over $6.09 billion by 2035, propelled by demand in industrial and high-capacity energy systems that require efficient power conversion.

The 48V segment, favored in residential solar and small-scale energy storage, is also on the rise, from $592 million to $1.27 billion. Meanwhile, the 72V segment will grow steadily from $180 million to $374 million, supported by applications in EV charging, automation, and backup power solutions.

Policy support, expanding EV infrastructure, and distributed energy needs are driving momentum, though challenges like high costs, integration complexity, and competition remain. Still, innovations in semiconductor materials and power electronics are paving the way for more efficient, compact, and reliable inverter systems.

With strategic collaborations and continued investment, low-voltage inverters are poised to become a key building block in the region's push toward decentralized, sustainable energy networks.

Three-Phase to Maintain Dominance in the North America and Europe Low-Voltage Inverters Market

According to recent market data, three-phase low-voltage inverters are projected to dominate the North America and Europe low-voltage inverters market, maintaining the largest share through 2035. Valued at $2.24 billion in 2025, the segment is expected to reach $6.09 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.48%.

This growth is driven by their widespread use in industrial motor drives, renewable energy systems, and commercial infrastructure, where high efficiency, reliability, and the capacity to handle large loads are critical. These inverters are favored for their role in supporting grid integration, energy independence, and the shift to clean energy, particularly in large-scale solar and backup systems. Demand is further reinforced by advancements in power electronics, automation, and government incentives for industrial decarbonization.

In contrast, single-phase low-voltage inverters, primarily used in residential and small commercial applications, are also witnessing steady growth, from $931.1 million in 2025 to $1.64 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.87%, fueled by rising solar adoption, energy efficiency upgrades, and backup power needs.

Growing adoption of rooftop solar, demand for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and emphasis on energy efficiency in homes further support the segment. However, three-phase systems are expected to maintain their lead, driven by accelerating demand from industrial sectors, commercial microgrids, and renewable energy installations that require more robust and scalable power conversion solutions.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The North America and Europe low-voltage inverters market report offers detailed insights into the evolving landscape of the North America and Europe low-voltage inverters market, helping organizations align their product development strategies with emerging trends and application demands. It examines innovations in three-phase inverter systems, 48V DC architectures, and the integration of smart control systems for use in industrial automation, renewable energy, and e-mobility infrastructure. With growing demand for predictive maintenance, high-efficiency inverters, and retrofit-friendly solutions, the report helps R&D teams identify technological opportunities and prioritize modular, scalable designs suited for residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: Organizations can use the North America and Europe low-voltage inverters market report to build targeted growth strategies across sectors such as distributed renewable energy, industrial motor drives, and EV charging infrastructure. The North America and Europe Low-Voltage Inverters Market report explores key regional drivers, such as policy incentives in Europe and electrification trends in North America, and evaluates high-growth areas including retrofit markets and off-grid energy solutions. Strategies such as geographic expansion, service contract models, and vertical integration are examined to help companies strengthen market share and revenue resilience.

Competitive Strategy: The North America and Europe low-voltage inverters market report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape, benchmarking key players, and identifying whitespace opportunities in under-served market segments. It analyzes market dynamics by voltage category (single-phase vs. three-phase), application area, and regional demand patterns, allowing organizations to refine their positioning. With an increasing shift toward service-based revenue models and digital monitoring capabilities, companies can leverage the North America and Europe low-voltage inverters market report to enhance value propositions and differentiate in a market shaped by both technological performance and regulatory alignment.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled in the North America and Europe low-voltage inverters market have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, who have analyzed company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names in the North America and Europe Low-Voltage Inverters Market are:

DANA TM4 INC.

Enphase Energy

ZAPI GROUP

Schneider Electric

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2025 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $7.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Europe, North America

Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Surge in EV and E-mobility Adoption

Growth of Distributed Renewables and Microgrids

Industrial 4.0 Predictive Maintenance

Market Restraints

High Upfront Costs of Wide-Bandgap Devices

Fragmented Standards and Certification Delays

Raw Material Price Inflation

Market Opportunities

V DC Buses in Data Centers and Telecom

Retrofit and Upgrade of Legacy Inverter Systems

Service and Maintenance Contracts as Recurring Revenue

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Semiconductor Adoption (SiC, GaN)

Digitalization and IoT Connectivity

Embedded Storage and Hybrid Architectures

Advanced Thermal Management and Packaging

Technological Analysis

Power-Semiconductor Evolution

Control and Communication (Embedded IoT, Edge Analytics)

Packaging and Thermal Management Solutions

Safety and Reliability Features (Active Fault Protection, Self Diagnostics)

Battery-Chemistry Trends and Emerging Storage

Hydraulic vs. Electric Pump

Supply Chain Overview

Key Players within the Supply Chain

Value Chain Analysis

Patent Analysis

Patent Filing Trend by Country

Patent Filing Trend (by Company)

Regulatory Landscape

Europe (CE Marking, RED and ERP Directives)

North America (UL 1741, IEEE 1547, NERC CIP)

Emerging Standards (ISO 15118, Open ADR)

Impact of Upcoming Legislation (EU fit for 55, U.S. Inflation Reduction Act)

Cybersecurity and Functional Safety Standards

Competitive Benchmarking Company Profiles

Geographic Assessment

Global Market Share Analysis

Strategic Initiatives (Partnerships, Acquisitions, Product Launches)

Competitor Benchmarking

Competitive Advantages and Market Differentiators

North America

Europe

Startup and New Entrants

Key Player Analysis

Overview

Top Products/Product Portfolio

Top Competitors

Target Customers

Key Personal

Analyst View

Market Share, 2024

North America

Curtis Instruments, Inc.

DANA TM4 INC.

EXELTECH

Enphase Energy

Northern Electric Power Technology Inc.

Turntide

Europe

ZAPI GROUP

Victron Energy

Studer Innotec

Schneider Electric

CE+T Power

Mastervolt

Danfoss

Valeo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywxhjo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251017238816/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900