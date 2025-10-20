Insplorion AB: Insplorion and MannTek signs Letter of Intent

Insplorion and MannTek sign a Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore integration of Insplorion's hydrogen sensing technology into MannTek's hydrogen refueling tank nozzels.

Insplorion's hydrogen sensing technology, with its short response time, selectivity and small size, could offer MannTek's solution for hydrogen refueling a unique set of add-on values. By integrating hydrogen detection into the tank nozzle, it does not only provide a necessary and increased safety layer to the application, but it also simplifies the refueling process.

The LOI forms the beginning of a development project where both parties jointly investigate the technical as well as the commercial feasibility of the solution.

MannTek is a leading Swedish manufacturer of advanced coupling solutions, actively pioneering the hydrogen sector. With over two decades of experience in fuel handling and cryogenic technologies, MannTek has developed specialized couplings for liquid hydrogen (LH2) applications, including truck fueling, ship bunkering, and aviation. Their innovations support safe, automated, and spill-free hydrogen transfer, and they played a key role in building the world's first subcooled liquid hydrogen (sLH2) refueling station partnering with Daimler Truck.

MannTek's interest in Insplorion's hydrogen detection sensor is due to current market detectors falling short in speed, selectivity, and size-issues not addressed by existing catalytic or electrochemical detectors.

Insplorion's vision is to use sensor technology for an accelerated transition to a sustainable future. With its unique sensor platform NanoPlasmonic Sensing (NPS), Insplorion operates within two fields; hydrogen sensors and research instruments. The hydrogen sensors enable safe and efficient deployment of hydrogen infrastructure through its unique benefits in detection speed, selectivity and ability to function in environments where many sensor technologies cannot. Our instruments give scientists around the world real time data within battery research and surface processes in fields like catalysis, material- and life science. Redeye AB is Insplorion's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.



