Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
WKN: A2PK9W | ISIN: SE0006994943 | Ticker-Symbol: 7YV
Frankfurt
20.10.25 | 09:21
0,007 Euro
+3.200 % +0,006
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INSPLORION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INSPLORION AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
58 Leser
Insplorion AB: Insplorion and MannTek signs Letter of Intent

Insplorion and MannTek sign a Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore integration of Insplorion's hydrogen sensing technology into MannTek's hydrogen refueling tank nozzels.

Insplorion's hydrogen sensing technology, with its short response time, selectivity and small size, could offer MannTek's solution for hydrogen refueling a unique set of add-on values. By integrating hydrogen detection into the tank nozzle, it does not only provide a necessary and increased safety layer to the application, but it also simplifies the refueling process.

The LOI forms the beginning of a development project where both parties jointly investigate the technical as well as the commercial feasibility of the solution.

MannTek is a leading Swedish manufacturer of advanced coupling solutions, actively pioneering the hydrogen sector. With over two decades of experience in fuel handling and cryogenic technologies, MannTek has developed specialized couplings for liquid hydrogen (LH2) applications, including truck fueling, ship bunkering, and aviation. Their innovations support safe, automated, and spill-free hydrogen transfer, and they played a key role in building the world's first subcooled liquid hydrogen (sLH2) refueling station partnering with Daimler Truck.

MannTek's interest in Insplorion's hydrogen detection sensor is due to current market detectors falling short in speed, selectivity, and size-issues not addressed by existing catalytic or electrochemical detectors.

Questions are answered by:
Johan Rask, CEO
+46 705 08 46 00, johan.rask@insplorion.com

About Insplorion
Insplorion's vision is to use sensor technology for an accelerated transition to a sustainable future. With its unique sensor platform NanoPlasmonic Sensing (NPS), Insplorion operates within two fields; hydrogen sensors and research instruments. The hydrogen sensors enable safe and efficient deployment of hydrogen infrastructure through its unique benefits in detection speed, selectivity and ability to function in environments where many sensor technologies cannot. Our instruments give scientists around the world real time data within battery research and surface processes in fields like catalysis, material- and life science. Redeye AB is Insplorion's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Insplorion AB¦ Arvid Wallgrens backe 20 ¦413 46 Göteborg¦ Sweden ¦ 46-(0)31 380 26 95 ¦ www.insplorion.com ¦ info@insplorion.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
