Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
03.11.2025 08:50 Uhr
Insplorion AB: Insplorion announces management changes and initiates a strategic review

Insplorion AB (publ) ("Insplorion" or the "Company") announces that Johan Rask has decided to step down from his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Company's current Chief Product Officer (CPO), Olof Andersson, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). The Board of Directors will now initiate the process to recruit a new CEO. In addition, the Board has decided to conduct a strategic review of the Company's future direction.

Johan Rask will remain in his position as CEO with unchanged responsibilities until a successor has been appointed by the Board, but no later than April 5, 2026.

Effective immediately, Olof Andersson has been appointed COO, assuming responsibility for leading the Company's operational activities. Olof Andersson has been with Insplorion since 2012 and possesses extensive knowledge of the Company's technology and products.

The Board of Directors has also resolved to initiate a comprehensive review of the Company's operations, commercial conditions, and strategic alternatives going forward. No specific timeline has been established for the review, and the outcome will be communicated to the market in accordance with applicable regulations.

About Insplorion
Insplorion's vision is to use sensor technology for an accelerated transition to a sustainable future. With its unique sensor platform NanoPlasmonic Sensing (NPS), Insplorion operates within two fields; hydrogen sensors and research instruments. The hydrogen sensors enable safe and efficient deployment of hydrogen infrastructure through its unique benefits in detection speed, selectivity and ability to function in environments where many sensor technologies cannot. Our instruments give scientists around the world real time data within battery research and surface processes in fields like catalysis, material- and life science. Redeye AB is Insplorion's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Insplorion AB¦ Arvid Wallgrens backe 20 ¦413 46 Göteborg¦ Sweden ¦ 46-(0)31 380 26 95 ¦ www.insplorion.com ¦ info@insplorion.com

This information is information that Insplorion is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-03 08:50 CET.

