Insplorion AB: Insplorion announces management changes and initiates a strategic review

Insplorion AB (publ) ("Insplorion" or the "Company") announces that Johan Rask has decided to step down from his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Company's current Chief Product Officer (CPO), Olof Andersson, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). The Board of Directors will now initiate the process to recruit a new CEO. In addition, the Board has decided to conduct a strategic review of the Company's future direction.

Johan Rask will remain in his position as CEO with unchanged responsibilities until a successor has been appointed by the Board, but no later than April 5, 2026.



Effective immediately, Olof Andersson has been appointed COO, assuming responsibility for leading the Company's operational activities. Olof Andersson has been with Insplorion since 2012 and possesses extensive knowledge of the Company's technology and products.

The Board of Directors has also resolved to initiate a comprehensive review of the Company's operations, commercial conditions, and strategic alternatives going forward. No specific timeline has been established for the review, and the outcome will be communicated to the market in accordance with applicable regulations.

