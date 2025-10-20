Anzeige
Charwood Energy: Energy&+, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, is launching a participatory loan of up to EUR1 million on MiiMOSA

DJ Charwood Energy: Energy&+, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, is launching a participatory loan of up to EUR1 million on MiiMOSA 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Energy&+, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, is launching a participatory loan of up to EUR1 million on 
MiiMOSA 
20-Oct-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press release 
 
Saint-Nolff, October 20, 2025 

Energy&+, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, is launching a participatory loan of up to EUR1 million on MiiMOSA, the 
leading crowdfunding platform for sustainable investment 

 ? A transaction designed to support and accelerate the growth of Energy&+ 
 ? Charwood Energy guarantees 100% of the transaction through a GAPD[1]   
  
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), an innovative player in the energy transition offering energy 
solutions from biomass recovery, today announces the launch of a participatory loan for its subsidiary Energy&+ via 
MiiMOSA, a leading European crowdfunding platform dedicated to the agricultural, food, and energy transition. The 
maximum amount of this operation is set at EUR1 million. 

Adrien Haller, CEO and founder of Charwood Energy, said: 
 
"This fundraising marks a key milestone in the development of Energy&+. It will enable us to accelerate the rollout of 
our solutions, while consolidating our industrial model and our roots in local communities. Our ambition is clear: to 
make biomass a local, competitive, and sustainable energy source for all." 

Energy solutions serving local communities 
 
In a context of energy transition and the quest for local sovereignty, Energy&+ supports local communities in 
developing renewable heating solutions that make use of biomass. 
 
A subsidiary of the Charwood Energy group, the company puts its industrial expertise to work toward a common goal: 
producing local, sustainable, and competitive energy that meets the needs of communities, manufacturers, private 
actors, and farmers. 

A concrete response to regional challenges 
 
The facilities designed and built by Energy&+ transform local resources (wood chips, forest chips, agricultural 
residues) into carbon-neutral energy. 
 
These projects are fully integrated into regional sustainable development strategies, decarbonizing energy consumption, 
securing energy supplies through local resources, supporting the circular economy, and offering greater visibility and 
stability in energy costs. 

A flexible and structured offering 
 
With its extensive experience in the design and construction of industrial facilities, Energy&+ offers a modular and 
tailor-made service based on standardized processes. 
 
Each project can benefit from comprehensive support: engineering, prefabrication, equipment integration, piping, 
electrical systems, automation, and maintenance. 
 
This integrated and structured offering ensures reliable and responsive execution, tailored to the constraints of 
project owners. 

A historically strong growth model 
 
Charwood Energy is developing a hybrid model based on third-party activities, historically driven by Energy&+, which 
generated all of its revenue in 2024, as well as proprietary activities. 
 
The Group is experiencing strong growth, with revenue of EUR3.9 million in the first half of 2025, up +56% compared to 
the first half of 2024, solely from Energy&+'s third-party business. 
 
To date, the Group has a secured order book [2] for third parties of EUR10 million, up +127% compared to the first half 
of 2024 (EUR4.4 million), deliverable and billable in 2025 and 2026, ensuring enhanced visibility for the coming 
quarters. Other projects are in advanced discussions and should be announced during the second half of 2025. 
 
This fundraising will support Energy&+'s strong growth by consolidating its industrial model and strengthening its 
unique market positioning. 

Terms and conditions of the transaction 
 
Subscriptions will open on October 21, 2025, and close no later than November 3, 2025, with the aim of raising a 
maximum of EUR1 million. 
 
The issue is for a participatory loan offering a gross annual interest rate of 8%, with interest paid monthly. The 
investment term is four years, with straight-line amortization after a six-month deferral period. The minimum 
investment is EUR100, directly accessible on the MiiMOSA platform. The transaction is open to any natural person of legal 
age or legal entity in the EU/EEA. The transaction is not eligible for PEA-PME (small and medium-sized enterprise 
equity savings plans). 

Next publication: 2025 half-year results, October 28, 2025, after the close of trading. 

About MiiMOSA 
 
MiiMOSA is Europe's leading financing platform dedicated to agricultural, food, and energy transition. After supporting 
7,500 projects with EUR180 million in financing (in France and Belgium), MiiMOSA launched the first debt fund dedicated 
to this theme in January 2022. 
 
With BCorp certification, the company is committed to rebuilding links between project leaders and society as a whole, 
so that everyone can participate in solving food, environmental, climate, health, and energy challenges. 
 
Contact MiiMOSA 
 
Mathias Reccole 
 
Crowdfunding Analyst 
 
mathias.reccole@miimosa.com 

About Charwood Energy 
 
Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, 
installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass. 
 
Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - 
heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification. 
 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar 
and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts. 
 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French 
PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors   

Contacts Charwood Energy 
 
investisseur@charwood.energy 
 
                     
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN           SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
 
Investor Relations          Press Relations 
 
Ghislaine Gasparetto         Michael Scholze 
 
charwood@seitosei-actifin.com     michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
 +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81         +33 (0)6 85 86 17 35

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Garantie Bancaire à Première Demande (First Demand Bank Guarantee)

[2] Total backlog of signed projects deducted from revenue already recognized based on the progress of work completed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Energy&+, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, is launching a participatory loan of up to EUR1 million on MiiMOSA 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   2215724 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2215724 20-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2215724&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
