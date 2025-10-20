

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY.PK), Monday reported a 1.8 percent year-on-year drop in Hong Kong electricity sales to 27,456 GWh for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, mainly due to lower average temperatures.



While sales in other industries, like manufacturing and residential, decreased by 3.4 and 4 percent, respectively, data center sales increased by 6 percent.



As unchanged from the previous year, the company announced a third interim dividend of HK$0.63 per share, which will be paid to shareholders listed on file as of December 4, 2025, on December 15, 2025.



With CLP continuing to invest in battery storage, smart metering, and renewable energy projects, operations in mainland China, Australia, India, and other regions stayed steady.



CLP Holdings closed trading at HK$66.350, up HK$0.100 or 0.15 percent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



