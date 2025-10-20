Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) -Taurus Gold Corp. (CSE: TAUR) (the "Company" or "Taurus") Further to the press release dated October 1, 2025, the Company is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of units ("Units"), with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), in the principal amount of CDN $6,116,411 (the "Offering").

The Company issued 122,328,220 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit in connection with the closing of the Offering. Additionally, in connection with the Offering, the Company issued 300,000 Shares at a price of $0.05 per Share in connection with a debt settlement of $60,000 (the "Settlement") with an arm's length party. In connection with the closing of the Offering, eligible finders were paid an aggregate of $489,312 in cash, and issued an aggregate of 9,786,257 finder's warrants, with each finder's warrant being exercisable for a period of three (3) years from the date of closing of the Offering, at an exercise price of $0.064 per common share underlying each finder's warrant (the "Finder's Warrants").

The Offering is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approval, including acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). All securities issued in connection with the Offering (including the Shares, Warrants, and Finder's Warrants) and the Settlement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, and pursuant to the policies of the CSE, as the Company issued securities representing greater than 100% of the previously outstanding common shares of the Company, the Company received written approval of greater than 50% of the disinterested shareholders of the Company to proceed with the Offering. No new insiders or control persons (as such terms are defined in applicable securities laws) were created as a result of the Offering.

The securities issued under the Offering or the Settlement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and were not to be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Taurus Gold Corp.

Taurus Gold is a growth-oriented mineral exploration company with a 51% interest in the Charlotte gold- silver property in the Yukon. The Charlotte Property covers approximately 23 square kilometers and is road accessible within the established Dawson Range mining district. The Company's focus remains on advancing this flagship property through systematic exploration and development.



On behalf of Taurus Gold:

"Robert Sim"



Robert Sim, Chief Executive Officer and Director

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ("CSE") HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "likely", "probably", "often", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include future growth potential of the Company, fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions, fluctuations in securities markets, expectations regarding the size of the future resource markets and mineral deposits, the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards and general market conditions. Additional factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on http://www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

