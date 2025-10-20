Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HARROGATE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. ("Commercial") (Nasdaq:CBK) announced today details for the release of its financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Commercial plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter of 2025 on Monday, October 27, 2025, after market close, and will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available via the following link:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/913670081

To access the interactive teleconference, dial:

USA / International - Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963

USA - Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

Canada - Toronto: (647) 932-3411

Canada - Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

The conference line call ID is 8389212. A replay of the conference call will be available through November 4, 2025, by dialing (800) 770-2030 and inputting Playback ID: 8389212 followed by the # key.

An online replay will be available by selecting "Events and Presentations" under "News and Events" within the Investor Relations section of Commercial's website, https://ir.cbtn.com/overview/default.aspx, approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through November 24, 2025.

About Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a suite of traditional consumer and commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee. More information about Commercial can be found on its website at www.cbtn.com.

Contacts:

Philip J. Metheny

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.

ir@cbtn.com

423-869-5151 Ext. 3307

Roger Mobley

Executive Vice President, Assistant Chief Financial Officer

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.

ir@cbtn.com

704-648-0185 Ext. 4118

SOURCE: Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.

