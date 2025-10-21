

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C (AHMA), a UAE-based provider of MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and tourism services, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering. The company will offer 1.5 million Class A ordinary shares at a price of US$4.00 per share, with a par value of US$0.0000001 per share. This represents a total base offering of US$6 million, excluding underwriting discounts and related expenses, and assuming underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional shares.



The Class A Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 21, 2025, under the ticker symbol 'AHMA.' The Offering is expected to close on October 22, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.



In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option from the closing of the Offering to purchase up to 15% of the number of Class A Ordinary Shares sold in the Offering to be offered at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.



AC Sunshine Securities LLC and Univest Securities, LLC. acted as the joint bookrunners for the Offering. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li is acting as U.S. securities counsel to the Company and Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP is acting as U.S. securities counsel to the joint bookrunners.



