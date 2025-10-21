Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.10.2025
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
WKN: A2P22Y | ISIN: FR0013506730
Tradegate
20.10.25 | 20:31
15,460 Euro
+0,52 % +0,080
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALLOUREC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALLOUREC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,24515,46507:32
15,22015,44007:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2025 07:22 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VALLOUREC SHOWCASES THE LATEST INNOVATIONS OF ITS VAM CONNECTION AT ADIPEC 2025

VALLOUREC SHOWCASES THE LATEST INNOVATIONS OF ITS VAM® CONNECTION AT ADIPEC 2025

Meudon (France), October 21 2025 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, will participate in ADIPEC 2025, the world's largest energy industry event, taking place from 3 to 6 November 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This year, Vallourec will highlight the latest innovations of its flagship VAM®connection, as well as its most recent technologies supporting the energy transition.

A benchmark in the Oil & Gas sector, VAM® has continued to set the standard for performance and reliability since the creation of the first premium connection on the market. Backed by cutting-edge R&D, and supported by a comprehensive worldwide service offer, Vallourec has constantly innovated to meet operators' evolving needs and support the energy transition.
At Vallourec's booth 3115, hall 3, visitors will have the opportunity to discover these latest innovations, along with the full range of Vallourec® Services, covering project engineering, field services, and tubular management solutions.
Vallourec's unique underground hydrogen storage solution, Delphy, will also be presented.

For any information or on-site contact:

Business:
Jérôme Favre, Senior Vice President, OCTG Services and Accessories Business Line

New Energies:
Bertrand de Rotalier, Senior Vice President New Energies, Project Line Pipe and Process
Vincent Designolle, Director of Delphy

Press & Marketing:
Raphaèle Quaranta, Head of Marketing Communications & Sales Support:
+33 6 45 09 14 43

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.
Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842
connor.lynagh@vallourec.com (mailto:connor.lynagh@vallourec.com)

Press relations
Romain Grière
Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29
romain.griere@taddeo.fr (https://connect-eu.notified.com/Tracker?data=Xm_9j9BPEZ2MXAeFUZlFlh10qwxLwOFMFZoQhN6hq4-vkI54-KxiKHPXatFtpZE4mVSyC9M5U7fZq5CEK6int7KNBp4Xnai3zgWJWQJuOsifHkhm6rP3qjVGBp6HHJzA000343124157)


Individual shareholder relations

Toll-free number: 0 800 505 110
actionnaires@vallourec.com (mailto:actionnaires@vallourec.com) 		Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74
nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr (https://connect-eu.notified.com/Tracker?data=mcpM9DMvzZ3sJZCfhIIismBprq9XSyYdweG4TkcR4hnY1_dYXapYRN3DSEnpcxcFU_gGrMwcRIhmg_kEs7ymoBrSrPQzTEHVJ3Fb2UN2VFsVWInpTk6qkvsx7CMcqQZR000343124157)


Attachment

  • CP_ADIPEC_EN_ (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8272115d-3779-4033-8ef5-f5dfed1aa8e9)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
