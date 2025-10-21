

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Tele2 AB (TEL2-B.ST), a Swedish telecom company, on Tuesday reported a rise in net income and revenue for the third quarter.



For the third quarter, the company posted a net profit of SEK 1.290 billion, or SEK 1.85 per share, higher than SEK 1.108 billion, or SEK 1.59 per share, in the same period last year. Profit after financial items stood at SEK 1.605 billion as against the prior year's SEK 1.391 billion.



Operating income improved to SEK 1.839 billion from last year's SEK 1.663 billion. Revenue was SEK 7.442 billion, up from the previous year's SEK 7.390 billion.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News