

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that the European Medicine Agency's CHMP has issued a positive opinion to support the approval of Shingrix in a prefilled syringe. Currently, the vaccine presentation consists of two vials, which are combined prior to administration. After approval by the European Commission, expected in December 2025, the new prefilled syringe will remove the need to reconstitute separate vials.



GSK's shingles vaccine has been approved in the European Union for the prevention of herpes zoster and post-herpetic neuralgia in adults aged 50 years or older since 2018; and in adults 18 years or older at increased risk of herpes zoster, since 2020.



