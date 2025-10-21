

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl (BNZL.L) issued a trading statement for the period since 30 June 2025. Group revenue in the third quarter grew by 0.6% at constant exchange rates. Underlying revenue increased by 0.4%. At actual exchange rates, Group revenue declined by 0.8%.



The Group's full year guidance remains unchanged. The Group continues to expect moderate revenue growth in 2025, at constant exchange rates, driven by announced acquisitions and broadly flat underlying revenue. Group operating margin for the year is expected to be moderately below 8.0%, with a continued expectation for a moderation of year-on-year operating margin decline in the second half, compared to the first half.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News