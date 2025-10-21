Relais Group Oyj: Inside information: Relais Group appoints Christian Johansson Gebauer as the new CEO

Relais Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, inside information

21 October 2025, 10:15 a.m. EEST

The Board of Directors of Relais Group Plc ("Relais") has decided to appoint Christian Johansson Gebauer as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Gebauer will assume the position no later than 19 January 2026. As announced earlier in June 2025, Arni Ekholm, who has acted as CEO of Relais Group Plc since 2015, has decided to retire on March 31, 2026, in accordance with the terms of his CEO agreement. He will stay within the Group as a senior advisor until his retirement.

Christian Johansson Gebauer has a strong track record of leading decentralized organizations like Relais. His last role was at Ratos AB, where he ran the business area Construction & Services. Using both organic growth and M&A, Gebauer was able to increase the business area EBITA by 3.5x, from 400 to 1,400 MSEK. Furthermore, this impressive growth was achieved during a 5-year period when the markets were affected not only by Covid, but also the Russian war on Ukraine and the resulting market uncertainties. At Ratos, he has had responsibility for six operating groups across all Nordic countries. In total, his Business Area employed ca. 7,600 persons.

Christian Johansson Gebauer has extensive experience in M&A, having done numerous transactions during his previous tenures. He shares our passion for the automotive industry based on his previous work at both Toyota and McKinsey & Company. Gebauer, 45 years old, is Swedish and has a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management from University of Linkoping.

Jesper Otterbeck, Chair of the Board of Relais Group Plc, says:

"Relais was listed on the Helsinki stock exchange in October 2019. Our core idea is to be a sector-focused, competent compounder in the mobility aftermarket. During the period from 2019 until 2024 we doubled our EBITA through a combination of organic and M&A-driven growth. This year we have already carried out four acquisitions, making Relais a group of related companies employing almost 1,700 professionals in eight countries and having a proforma turnover of over 400 MEUR. In this context I want to thank Arni warmly for his contribution in building Relais into what it is today.

Relais aims to continue the growth journey going forward, and I am therefore very happy that Christian is coming on board. I think he will fit very well into the performance-oriented, decentralized organization we have built in the company. I am convinced that his skillset and personality will make him an excellent leader of Relais, and that his growth-focus will help us get even better at capital allocation and EBITA growth going forward."

"I am thrilled to assume the CEO role at Relais Group. The company represents a true gem as a compounder in the mobility aftermarket, with significant untapped growth potential. Relais Group is in a strong position to accelerate organic growth and pursue further strategic M&A opportunities, building on the company's solid foundation and proven capabilities in its chosen niche - a desired foundation for any compounder. I look forward to driving profitable growth and strengthening Relais Group's presence in capital markets beyond Finland, starting with Sweden", says Christian Johansson Gebauer.

"After my ten years at the helm of Relais Group it feels now great to welcome Christian as my successor. Together with my colleagues, we have achieved more than I could ever have imagined when I joined the Group in 2015. Christian has exactly the right mix of competences and experience we need to continue to build on the fantastic platform that Relais is today. I am sure he will excel as Group CEO of Relais", says Arni Ekholm, CEO of Relais Group Plc.

Relais Group is a leading consolidator and acquisition platform on the commercial vehicle aftermarket in Northern Europe. We have a sector focus in vehicle life cycle enhancement and related services. We also serve as a growth platform for the companies we own.

We are a profitable company seeking strong growth. We carry out targeted acquisitions in line with our growth strategy and want to be an active player in the consolidation of the aftermarket in our area of operation. Our acquisitions are targeted at companies having a good strategic fit with our group companies.

Our net sales in 2024 were EUR 322.6 (2023: 284.3) million. So far during 2025, we have completed four acquisitions. We employ approximately 1,700 professionals in eight different countries. The Relais Group share is listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki with the stock symbol RELAIS.

