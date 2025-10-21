ProAct IT Group AB: Proact signs agreement to acquire Consular, strengthening its position in infrastructure and cloud solutions in the Nordic region

Proact IT Group AB ("Proact") has signed an agreement to acquire Consular ApS ("Consular"), a Danish IT company with solid experience and a strong market position in data infrastructure. Through the acquisition, Proact intends to strengthen its position on the Nordic market and deepen its expertise in infrastructure and cloud solutions.

''Consular has a strong market position, deep technical expertise and a corporate culture that is well aligned with our own. By combining two strong organisations, we are creating a leading offering in infrastructure and cloud solutions that supports our customers on their digital journey,'' says Magnus Lönn, President and CEO, Proact IT Group.

Consular has a customer-centric culture and long-standing, recurring customer relationships in both the private and public sectors. The company has built strong trust in the Danish market by consistently delivering high-quality, value-added solutions. With over 100 years of combined experience within the team and a deep understanding of customer needs, Consular combines technical expertise with a pragmatic and business-oriented approach. Consular's revenue for the trailing twelve months (LTM September 2025) amounted to DKK 86 million, with an EBITA result of DKK 16 million.

As part of the Proact family, Consular will gain access to Proact's European reach, broad service portfolio and strong relationships with leading vendors. Consular will become part of Proact's Business Unit Nordic & Baltics.

''For us at Consular, the planned merger with Proact represents a fantastic opportunity to grow further alongside a partner that shares our values and customer focus. By combining our organisations, experience and in-depth technical expertise, we will be even better equipped to deliver value and innovation to our customers,'' says Knud Ottosen, Partner, Consular.

The transaction consists of an initial consideration of DKK 65 million on a cash- and debt-free basis, and potential earn-out of up to DKK 22 million, subject to the achievement of certain financial targets, payable over the period 2026-2027.

The transaction is planned to close during the fourth quarter 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Lönn, CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 879 09 79, magnus.lonn@proact.eu

Noora Jayasekara, CFO & VP Investor Relations, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 318 92 97, noora.jayasekara@proact.eu

About Proact

Proact is Europe's leading specialist in data and information management with focus on cloud services and data centre solutions. We help our customers to store, connect, protect, secure and drive value through their data whilst increasing agility, productivity and efficiency.

We've completed thousands of successful projects around the world, have more than 4,000 customers and currently manage hundreds of petabytes of information in the cloud. We employ over 1,200 people in 12 countries across Europe and North America.

Founded in 1994, our parent company, Proact IT Group AB (publ), was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1999 (under the symbol PACT). For further information about Proact's activities please visit us at www.proact.eu

Image Attachments

Proact - Consular