ProAct IT Group AB: Interim report January - September 2025: Focus on execution of efficiency programme - good development in Nordic & Baltics and UK

July - September 2025

Total revenue decreased by 4.3 per cent to SEK 1,083.5 million (1,132.5). Organic growth decreased to 4.5 per cent (8.8).

Adjusted EBITA decreased by 3.9 per cent and amounted to SEK 76.2 million (79.3), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.0 per cent (7.0).

Earnings before tax amounted to SEK 45.0 million (62.1).

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 36.6 million (51.9).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.39 (1.92).

New cloud service contracts were signed with a total value of SEK 248.4 million (102.3), an increase of 142.8 per cent.

Recurring revenue (revenue from cloud and support services) amounted to SEK 430.6 million (426.0), corresponding to an annual rate of SEK 1,722.5 million (1,704.1) and an increase of 1.1 per cent.

January - September 2025

Total revenue decreased by 3.5 per cent to SEK 3,470.8 million (3,595.7). Organic growth decreased to 3.5 per cent (3.6).

Adjusted EBITA decreased by 14.6 per cent and amounted to SEK 231.1 million (270.5), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.7 per cent (7.5).

Earnings before tax amounted to SEK 131.9 million (214.2).

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 108.3 million (169.5).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.10 (6.31).

New cloud services contracts were signed for a total value of SEK 511.9 million (418.8), an increase of 22.2 per cent.

Magnus Lönn, President and CEO, comments:

''During the third quarter, implementation of the cost efficiency programme launched in the second quarter continued, with the primary focus on Business Unit West and Business Unit Central. Work is progressing according to plan and the first effects are beginning to show. At the same time, we delivered a quarter in line with our expectations, with continued good development in Business Unit Nordic & Baltics and improvements in Business Unit UK. We closed several significant deals in our cloud services and completed our first commercial delivery of Proact Hybrid Cloud AI. We closed several significant deals in our cloud services and completed our first commercial delivery of Proact Hybrid Cloud AI.''



Presentation of the interim report:

Today, 24 October 2025, at 09:30 CET, President and CEO Magnus Lönn, together with CFO Noora Jayasekara, will present the interim report for the period January - September 2025.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.



Link to the webcast



The presentation will be held in English and a recorded version will be available at www.proact.eu after the broadcast.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Lönn, CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 879 09 79, magnus.lonn@proact.eu

Noora Jayasekara, CFO & VP Investor Relations, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 318 92 97, noora.jayasekara@proact.eu

About Proact

Proact is Europe's leading specialist in data and information management with focus on cloud services and data centre solutions. We help our customers to store, connect, protect, secure and drive value through their data whilst increasing agility, productivity and efficiency.

We've completed thousands of successful projects around the world, have more than 4,000 customers and currently manage hundreds of petabytes of information in the cloud. We employ over 1,200 people in 12 countries across Europe and North America.

Founded in 1994, our parent company, Proact IT Group AB (publ), was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1999 (under the symbol PACT). For further information about Proact's activities please visit us at www.proact.eu

Interested in news and financial information from Proact? Subscribe here.

This information is information that Proact IT Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-24 08:00 CEST.