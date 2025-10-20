Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870493 | ISIN: US0844231029 | Ticker-Symbol: WR1
Tradegate
20.10.25 | 19:08
63,14 Euro
-0,06 % -0,04
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WR BERKLEY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WR BERKLEY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,6463,4411:01
62,5063,3210:45
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 22:10 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION: W. R. Berkley Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Net Income Increased 39.8% to $511.0 Million;

Return on Equity of 24.3% and Operating Return on Equity of 21.0%

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today reported its third quarter 2025 results.

Summary Financial Data

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Third Quarter


Nine Months


2025


2024


2025


2024









Gross premiums written

$ 3,836,256


$ 3,633,278


$ 11,497,964


$ 10,713,806

Net premiums written

3,226,930


3,057,276


9,711,672


9,035,346









Net income to common stockholders

511,032


365,634


1,329,892


1,180,014

Net income per diluted share

1.28


0.91


3.32


2.92









Operating income (1)

440,198


393,003


1,280,364


1,216,061

Operating income per diluted share (1)

1.10


0.98


3.20


3.01









Return on equity (2)

24.3 %


19.6 %


21.1 %


21.1 %

Operating return on equity (1) (2)

21.0 %


21.1 %


20.3 %


21.7 %



(1)

Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses) and related expenses and after-tax net foreign currency gains (losses). Commencing with the second quarter of 2025, the Company's 2024 financial information has been restated to exclude after-tax net foreign currency gains (losses) from operating income to conform with this presentation.

(2)

Return on equity and operating return on equity represent net income and operating income, respectively, expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of beginning of year common stockholders' equity.

Third quarter highlights included:

  • Return on equity of 24.3% and operating return on equity of 21.0%.
  • Net income grew 39.8% to $511.0 million.
  • Average rate increases excluding workers' compensation were approximately 7.6%.
  • Gross and net premiums written grew to $3.8 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively.
  • The current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses of 2.5 loss ratio points was 88.4%.
  • The reported combined ratio was 90.9%, including current accident year catastrophe losses of $78.5 million.
  • Net investment income of $351.2 million driven by core portfolio increase of 9.4%.
  • Book value per share grew 5.8%, before dividends and share repurchases.
  • Record common stockholders' equity of $9.8 billion.

Management commented:

The Company delivered strong third quarter results highlighted by a 24.3% return on beginning of year shareholders' equity, reflecting continued strength in both underwriting and investment income. Book value per share increased 5.8%, before dividends and share repurchases.

Our decentralized structure and focus on specialty niche markets continue to differentiate us, enabling growth while maintaining rate adequacy and underwriting discipline. This approach resulted in another strong quarterly combined ratio of 90.9%.

Fixed-maturity investment income increased 9.8% over the corresponding period of 2024. The Company's new money rate continues to exceed the book yield of our fixed-maturity securities. The strength of our operating cash flow continues to grow our investable assets and will continue to make a positive contribution to investment income.

Our disciplined underwriting, anchored in our focus on long-term risk-adjusted return, continues to drive superior performance across market cycles. We believe the Company remains well-positioned to create exceptional value for our shareholders throughout the remainder of 2025 and beyond.

Webcast Conference Call

The Company will hold its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its earnings and other information on October 20, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. eastern time. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://ir.berkley.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Please log on early to register. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the end of the conference call. Additional financial information can be found on the Company's website at https://ir.berkley.com/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

About W. R. Berkley Corporation

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

Forward Looking Information

This is a "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including statements related to our outlook for the industry and for our performance for the year 2025 and beyond, are based upon the Company's historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. Forward-looking statements are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expects," "provides," "anticipates," "assumes," "can," "will," "meets," "could," "likely," "intends," "might," "predicts," "seeks," "would," "believes," "estimates," "plans," "continues," or similar expressions. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the cyclical nature of the property casualty industry; the impact of significant competition, including new entrants to the industry; the long-tail and potentially volatile nature of the insurance and reinsurance business; product demand and pricing; claims development and the process of estimating reserves; investment risks, including those of our portfolio of fixed maturity securities and investments in equity securities, including investments in financial institutions, foreign governmental bonds, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, loans receivable, investment funds, including real estate, merger arbitrage, energy-related and private equity investments; the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues; the uncertain nature of damage theories and loss amounts, including claims for cybersecurity-related risks; natural and man-made catastrophic losses, including as a result of terrorist activities; the impact of climate change, which may alter the frequency and increase the severity of catastrophe events; general economic and market activities, including inflation, the risk of recession, changing interest rates, the impact of tariffs and volatility in the credit and capital markets; the impact of a prolonged U.S. government shutdown on macroeconomic conditions; the impact of the conditions in the financial markets and the global economy, and the potential effect of legislative, regulatory, accounting or other initiatives taken in response, on our results and financial condition; cyber security breaches of our information technology systems and the information technology systems of our vendors and other third parties; the use of artificial intelligence technologies by us or third-parties on which we rely could expose us to technological, security, legal, and other risks; the risk of future pandemics, as well as continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; foreign currency and political risks relating to our international operations; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and qualified employees; continued availability of capital and financing; the success of our new ventures or acquisitions and the availability of other opportunities; the availability of reinsurance; our retention under the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2019; the ability or willingness of our reinsurers to pay reinsurance recoverables owed to us; other legislative and regulatory developments, including those related to business practices in the insurance industry; credit risk related to our policyholders, independent agents and brokers; changes in the ratings assigned to us or our insurance company subsidiaries by rating agencies; the availability of dividends from our insurance company subsidiaries; the effectiveness of our controls to ensure compliance with guidelines, policies and legal and regulatory standards; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results for the year 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement we make. Any projections of growth in our revenues would not necessarily result in commensurate levels of earnings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Consolidated Financial Summary

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Third Quarter


Nine Months


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues:






Net premiums written

$ 3,226,930


$ 3,057,276


$ 9,711,672


$ 9,035,346

Change in net unearned premiums

(70,548)


(130,453)


(444,724)


(497,761)

Net premiums earned

3,156,382


2,926,823


9,266,948


8,537,585

Net investment income

351,238


323,756


1,090,833


1,015,723

Net investment gains (losses):








Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments

78,800


(23,362)


125,044


(72,165)

Change in allowance for credit losses on investments

160


15,276


1,244


31,347

Net investment gains (losses)

78,960


(8,086)


126,288


(40,818)

Revenues from non-insurance businesses

150,335


128,610


408,083


375,307

Insurance service fees

30,924


28,666


92,610


81,583

Other income

397


610


1,681


1,804

Total Revenues

3,768,236


3,400,379


10,986,443


9,971,184

Expenses:






Loss and loss expenses

1,968,857


1,825,960


5,825,073


5,270,334

Other operating costs and expenses

975,333


943,365


2,964,550


2,704,890

Expenses from non-insurance businesses

144,176


124,885


392,976


364,612

Interest expense

31,760


31,720


95,265


95,156

Total expenses

3,120,126


2,925,930


9,277,864


8,434,992

Income before income tax

648,110


474,449


1,708,579


1,536,192

Income tax expense

(136,141)


(109,135)


(378,551)


(356,958)

Net Income before noncontrolling interests

511,969


365,314


1,330,028


1,179,234

Noncontrolling interest

(937)


320


(136)


780

Net income to common stockholders

$ 511,032


$ 365,634


$ 1,329,892


$ 1,180,014









Net income per share:








Basic

$ 1.29


$ 0.92


$ 3.35


$ 2.95

Diluted

$ 1.28


$ 0.91


$ 3.32


$ 2.92









Average shares outstanding (1):








Basic

397,220


398,338


397,056


400,302

Diluted

400,204


401,817


400,306


404,053



(1)

Basic shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period (including shares held in a grantor trust). Diluted shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of basic and common equivalent shares outstanding during the period.

Business Segment Operating Results

(Amounts in thousands, except ratios) (1)



Third Quarter


Nine Months


2025


2024


2025


2024

Insurance:






Gross premiums written

$ 3,393,023


$ 3,219,128


$ 10,216,863


$ 9,501,027

Net premiums written

2,809,743


2,673,275


8,517,901


7,929,439

Net premiums earned

2,773,009


2,564,490


8,144,300


7,447,828

Pre-tax income

474,538


469,421


1,496,715


1,437,623

Loss ratio

63.9 %


63.1 %


63.9 %


63.0 %

Expense ratio

28.4 %


28.4 %


28.1 %


28.4 %

GAAP Combined ratio

92.3 %


91.5 %


92.0 %


91.4 %









Reinsurance & Monoline Excess:






Gross premiums written

$ 443,233


$ 414,150


$ 1,281,101


$ 1,212,779

Net premiums written

417,187


384,001


1,193,771


1,105,907

Net premiums earned

383,373


362,333


1,122,648


1,089,757

Pre-tax income

144,008


105,225


391,687


357,299

Loss ratio

51.3 %


57.0 %


55.5 %


53.2 %

Expense ratio

29.8 %


29.7 %


29.1 %


29.5 %

GAAP Combined ratio

81.1 %


86.7 %


84.6 %


82.7 %









Corporate and Eliminations:






Net investment gains (losses)

$ 78,960


$ (8,086)


$ 126,288


$ (40,818)

Interest expense

(31,760)


(31,720)


(95,265)


(95,156)

Other expenses

(17,636)


(60,391)


(210,846)


(122,756)

Pre-tax income (loss)

29,564


(100,197)


(179,823)


(258,730)









Consolidated:






Gross premiums written

$ 3,836,256


$ 3,633,278


$ 11,497,964


$ 10,713,806

Net premiums written

3,226,930


3,057,276


9,711,672


9,035,346

Net premiums earned

3,156,382


2,926,823


9,266,948


8,537,585

Pre-tax income

648,110


474,449


1,708,579


1,536,192

Loss ratio

62.4 %


62.4 %


62.9 %


61.7 %

Expense ratio

28.5 %


28.5 %


28.2 %


28.6 %

GAAP Combined ratio

90.9 %


90.9 %


91.1 %


90.3 %



(1)

Loss ratio is losses and loss expenses incurred expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. Expense ratio is underwriting expenses expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. GAAP combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio.

Supplemental Information

(Amounts in thousands)



Third Quarter

Nine Months


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net premiums written:






Other liability

$ 1,092,550


$ 1,066,005


$ 3,419,802


$ 3,213,296

Short-tail lines (1)

663,017


592,913


1,969,507


1,768,355

Auto

416,956


413,260


1,254,788


1,170,020

Workers' compensation

330,181


302,179


1,011,679


939,243

Professional liability

307,039


298,918


862,125


838,525

Total Insurance

2,809,743


2,673,275


8,517,901


7,929,439

Casualty (2)

192,694


189,386


568,412


567,522

Property (2)

119,671


106,106


367,755


306,925

Monoline excess

104,822


88,509


257,604


231,460

Total Reinsurance & Monoline Excess

417,187


384,001


1,193,771


1,105,907

Total

$ 3,226,930


$ 3,057,276


$ 9,711,672


$ 9,035,346









Current accident year losses from catastrophes:



Insurance

$ 69,826


$ 76,848


$ 218,073


$ 190,931

Reinsurance & Monoline Excess

8,691


20,970


70,785


27,073

Total

$ 78,517


$ 97,818


$ 288,858


$ 218,004









Net Investment income:






Core portfolio (3)

$ 329,508


$ 301,146


$ 974,811


$ 962,293

Investment funds

5,421


4,741


59,713


868

Arbitrage trading account

16,309


17,869


56,309


52,562

Total

$ 351,238


$ 323,756


$ 1,090,833


$ 1,015,723









Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments:






Net realized gains (losses) on investments

$ 69,210


$ (21,825)


$ 31,877


$ (29,723)

Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities

9,590


(1,537)


93,167


(42,442)

Total

$ 78,800


$ (23,362)


$ 125,044


$ (72,165)









Other operating costs and expenses:






Policy acquisition and insurance operating expenses

$ 900,312


$ 835,376


$ 2,620,657


$ 2,438,905

Insurance service expenses

22,711


21,786


70,245


66,309

Net foreign currency (gains) losses

(12,009)


24,619


62,765


1,324

Other costs and expenses

64,319


61,584


210,883


198,352

Total

$ 975,333


$ 943,365


$ 2,964,550


$ 2,704,890









Cash flow from operations

$ 1,139,860


$ 1,240,770


$ 2,587,484


$ 2,868,335









Reconciliation of net income to operating income (4):






Net income

$ 511,032


$ 365,634


$ 1,329,892


$ 1,180,014

Pre-tax investment (gains) losses, net of related expenses

(78,305)


8,086


(125,985)


40,818

Pre-tax net foreign currency (gains) losses

(12,009)


24,619


62,765


1,324

Income tax expense (benefit)

19,480


(5,336)


13,692


(6,095)

Operating income after-tax

$ 440,198


$ 393,003


$ 1,280,364


$ 1,216,061



(1)

Short-tail lines include commercial multi-peril (non-liability), inland marine, accident and health, fidelity and surety, boiler and machinery, high net worth homeowners and other lines.

(2)

Includes reinsurance casualty and property and certain program management business.

(3)

Core portfolio includes fixed maturity securities, equity securities, cash and cash equivalents, real estate and loans receivable.

(4)

Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses) and after-tax net foreign currency gains (losses). Net investment gains (losses) are computed net of related expenses, including performance-based compensatory costs associated with realized investment gains. Commencing with the second quarter of 2025, the Company's 2024 financial information has been restated to exclude after-tax net foreign currency gains (losses) from operating income to conform with this presentation. Management believes this measurement provides a useful indicator of trends in the Company's underlying operations.

Selected Balance Sheet Information

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



September 30,
2025


December 31,

2024





Net invested assets (1)

$ 32,815,947


$ 29,780,638

Total assets

43,715,217


40,448,635

Reserves for losses and loss expenses

21,757,035


20,368,030

Senior notes and other debt

1,829,511


1,831,158

Subordinated debentures

1,010,347


1,009,808

Common stockholders' equity (2)

9,798,892


8,395,111

Common stock outstanding (3)

379,877


380,066

Book value per share (4)

25.79


22.09

Tangible book value per share (4)

25.18


21.46



(1)

Net invested assets include investments, cash and cash equivalents, trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases.

(2)

As of September 30, 2025, reflected in common stockholders' equity are after-tax unrealized investment losses of $177 million and unrealized currency translation losses of $329 million. As of December 31, 2024, reflected in common stockholders' equity are after-tax unrealized investment losses of $517 million and unrealized currency translation losses of $417 million.

(3)

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,200,000 shares of its common stock for $73.8 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 350,000 shares of its common stock for $24.6 million. The number of shares of common stock outstanding excludes shares held in a grantor trust.

(4)

Book value per share is total common stockholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is total common stockholders' equity excluding the after-tax value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding.

Investment Portfolio

September 30, 2025

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)



Carrying Value


Percent of Total

Fixed maturity securities:


United States government and government agencies

$ 3,478,237


10.6 %

State and municipal:




Special revenue

1,258,705


3.8 %

State general obligation

261,797


0.8 %

Local general obligation

225,190


0.7 %

Corporate backed

181,492


0.6 %

Pre-refunded

75,319


0.2 %

Total state and municipal

2,002,503


6.1 %

Mortgage-backed securities:




Agency

4,450,198


13.6 %

Commercial

331,629


0.9 %

Residential - Prime

188,034


0.6 %

Residential - Alt A

1,538


0.0 %

Total mortgage-backed securities

4,971,399


15.1 %

Asset-backed securities

3,831,174


11.7 %

Corporate:




Industrial

3,705,998


11.3 %

Financial

3,544,403


10.8 %

Utilities

1,252,731


3.8 %

Other

237,640


0.7 %

Total corporate

8,740,772


26.6 %

Foreign government

1,923,864


5.9 %

Total fixed maturity securities (1)

24,947,949


76.0 %

Equity securities available for sale:


Common stocks

721,950


2.2 %

Preferred stocks

660,482


2.0 %

Total equity securities available for sale

1,382,432


4.2 %

Cash and cash equivalents (2)

2,352,117


7.1 %

Investment funds

1,430,991


4.4 %

Real estate

1,305,299


4.0 %

Arbitrage trading account

1,070,304


3.3 %

Loans receivable

326,855


1.0 %

Net invested assets

$ 32,815,947


100.0 %



(1)

Total fixed maturity securities had an average rating of AA- and an average duration of 2.9 years, including cash and cash equivalents.

(2)

Cash and cash equivalents includes trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases.

SOURCE W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.