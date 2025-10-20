W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION: W. R. Berkley Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Net Income Increased 39.8% to $511.0 Million;

Return on Equity of 24.3% and Operating Return on Equity of 21.0%

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today reported its third quarter 2025 results.

Summary Financial Data (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Third Quarter

Nine Months

2025

2024

2025

2024















Gross premiums written $ 3,836,256

$ 3,633,278

$ 11,497,964

$ 10,713,806 Net premiums written 3,226,930

3,057,276

9,711,672

9,035,346















Net income to common stockholders 511,032

365,634

1,329,892

1,180,014 Net income per diluted share 1.28

0.91

3.32

2.92















Operating income (1) 440,198

393,003

1,280,364

1,216,061 Operating income per diluted share (1) 1.10

0.98

3.20

3.01















Return on equity (2) 24.3 %

19.6 %

21.1 %

21.1 % Operating return on equity (1) (2) 21.0 %

21.1 %

20.3 %

21.7 %





(1) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses) and related expenses and after-tax net foreign currency gains (losses). Commencing with the second quarter of 2025, the Company's 2024 financial information has been restated to exclude after-tax net foreign currency gains (losses) from operating income to conform with this presentation. (2) Return on equity and operating return on equity represent net income and operating income, respectively, expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of beginning of year common stockholders' equity.

Third quarter highlights included:

Return on equity of 24.3% and operating return on equity of 21.0%.

Net income grew 39.8% to $511.0 million.

Average rate increases excluding workers' compensation were approximately 7.6%.

Gross and net premiums written grew to $3.8 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively.

The current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses of 2.5 loss ratio points was 88.4%.

The reported combined ratio was 90.9%, including current accident year catastrophe losses of $78.5 million.

Net investment income of $351.2 million driven by core portfolio increase of 9.4%.

Book value per share grew 5.8%, before dividends and share repurchases.

Record common stockholders' equity of $9.8 billion.

Management commented:

The Company delivered strong third quarter results highlighted by a 24.3% return on beginning of year shareholders' equity, reflecting continued strength in both underwriting and investment income. Book value per share increased 5.8%, before dividends and share repurchases.

Our decentralized structure and focus on specialty niche markets continue to differentiate us, enabling growth while maintaining rate adequacy and underwriting discipline. This approach resulted in another strong quarterly combined ratio of 90.9%.

Fixed-maturity investment income increased 9.8% over the corresponding period of 2024. The Company's new money rate continues to exceed the book yield of our fixed-maturity securities. The strength of our operating cash flow continues to grow our investable assets and will continue to make a positive contribution to investment income.

Our disciplined underwriting, anchored in our focus on long-term risk-adjusted return, continues to drive superior performance across market cycles. We believe the Company remains well-positioned to create exceptional value for our shareholders throughout the remainder of 2025 and beyond.

Webcast Conference Call

The Company will hold its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its earnings and other information on October 20, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. eastern time. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://ir.berkley.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Please log on early to register. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the end of the conference call. Additional financial information can be found on the Company's website at https://ir.berkley.com/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

About W. R. Berkley Corporation

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

Forward Looking Information

This is a "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including statements related to our outlook for the industry and for our performance for the year 2025 and beyond, are based upon the Company's historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. Forward-looking statements are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expects," "provides," "anticipates," "assumes," "can," "will," "meets," "could," "likely," "intends," "might," "predicts," "seeks," "would," "believes," "estimates," "plans," "continues," or similar expressions. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the cyclical nature of the property casualty industry; the impact of significant competition, including new entrants to the industry; the long-tail and potentially volatile nature of the insurance and reinsurance business; product demand and pricing; claims development and the process of estimating reserves; investment risks, including those of our portfolio of fixed maturity securities and investments in equity securities, including investments in financial institutions, foreign governmental bonds, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, loans receivable, investment funds, including real estate, merger arbitrage, energy-related and private equity investments; the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues; the uncertain nature of damage theories and loss amounts, including claims for cybersecurity-related risks; natural and man-made catastrophic losses, including as a result of terrorist activities; the impact of climate change, which may alter the frequency and increase the severity of catastrophe events; general economic and market activities, including inflation, the risk of recession, changing interest rates, the impact of tariffs and volatility in the credit and capital markets; the impact of a prolonged U.S. government shutdown on macroeconomic conditions; the impact of the conditions in the financial markets and the global economy, and the potential effect of legislative, regulatory, accounting or other initiatives taken in response, on our results and financial condition; cyber security breaches of our information technology systems and the information technology systems of our vendors and other third parties; the use of artificial intelligence technologies by us or third-parties on which we rely could expose us to technological, security, legal, and other risks; the risk of future pandemics, as well as continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; foreign currency and political risks relating to our international operations; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and qualified employees; continued availability of capital and financing; the success of our new ventures or acquisitions and the availability of other opportunities; the availability of reinsurance; our retention under the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2019; the ability or willingness of our reinsurers to pay reinsurance recoverables owed to us; other legislative and regulatory developments, including those related to business practices in the insurance industry; credit risk related to our policyholders, independent agents and brokers; changes in the ratings assigned to us or our insurance company subsidiaries by rating agencies; the availability of dividends from our insurance company subsidiaries; the effectiveness of our controls to ensure compliance with guidelines, policies and legal and regulatory standards; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results for the year 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement we make. Any projections of growth in our revenues would not necessarily result in commensurate levels of earnings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Third Quarter

Nine Months

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Net premiums written $ 3,226,930

$ 3,057,276

$ 9,711,672

$ 9,035,346 Change in net unearned premiums (70,548)

(130,453)

(444,724)

(497,761) Net premiums earned 3,156,382

2,926,823

9,266,948

8,537,585 Net investment income 351,238

323,756

1,090,833

1,015,723 Net investment gains (losses):













Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 78,800

(23,362)

125,044

(72,165) Change in allowance for credit losses on investments 160

15,276

1,244

31,347 Net investment gains (losses) 78,960

(8,086)

126,288

(40,818) Revenues from non-insurance businesses 150,335

128,610

408,083

375,307 Insurance service fees 30,924

28,666

92,610

81,583 Other income 397

610

1,681

1,804 Total Revenues 3,768,236

3,400,379

10,986,443

9,971,184 Expenses:













Loss and loss expenses 1,968,857

1,825,960

5,825,073

5,270,334 Other operating costs and expenses 975,333

943,365

2,964,550

2,704,890 Expenses from non-insurance businesses 144,176

124,885

392,976

364,612 Interest expense 31,760

31,720

95,265

95,156 Total expenses 3,120,126

2,925,930

9,277,864

8,434,992 Income before income tax 648,110

474,449

1,708,579

1,536,192 Income tax expense (136,141)

(109,135)

(378,551)

(356,958) Net Income before noncontrolling interests 511,969

365,314

1,330,028

1,179,234 Noncontrolling interest (937)

320

(136)

780 Net income to common stockholders $ 511,032

$ 365,634

$ 1,329,892

$ 1,180,014















Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.29

$ 0.92

$ 3.35

$ 2.95 Diluted $ 1.28

$ 0.91

$ 3.32

$ 2.92















Average shares outstanding (1):













Basic 397,220

398,338

397,056

400,302 Diluted 400,204

401,817

400,306

404,053





(1) Basic shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period (including shares held in a grantor trust). Diluted shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of basic and common equivalent shares outstanding during the period.

Business Segment Operating Results (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) (1)



Third Quarter

Nine Months

2025

2024

2025

2024 Insurance:













Gross premiums written $ 3,393,023

$ 3,219,128

$ 10,216,863

$ 9,501,027 Net premiums written 2,809,743

2,673,275

8,517,901

7,929,439 Net premiums earned 2,773,009

2,564,490

8,144,300

7,447,828 Pre-tax income 474,538

469,421

1,496,715

1,437,623 Loss ratio 63.9 %

63.1 %

63.9 %

63.0 % Expense ratio 28.4 %

28.4 %

28.1 %

28.4 % GAAP Combined ratio 92.3 %

91.5 %

92.0 %

91.4 %















Reinsurance & Monoline Excess:













Gross premiums written $ 443,233

$ 414,150

$ 1,281,101

$ 1,212,779 Net premiums written 417,187

384,001

1,193,771

1,105,907 Net premiums earned 383,373

362,333

1,122,648

1,089,757 Pre-tax income 144,008

105,225

391,687

357,299 Loss ratio 51.3 %

57.0 %

55.5 %

53.2 % Expense ratio 29.8 %

29.7 %

29.1 %

29.5 % GAAP Combined ratio 81.1 %

86.7 %

84.6 %

82.7 %















Corporate and Eliminations:













Net investment gains (losses) $ 78,960

$ (8,086)

$ 126,288

$ (40,818) Interest expense (31,760)

(31,720)

(95,265)

(95,156) Other expenses (17,636)

(60,391)

(210,846)

(122,756) Pre-tax income (loss) 29,564

(100,197)

(179,823)

(258,730)















Consolidated:













Gross premiums written $ 3,836,256

$ 3,633,278

$ 11,497,964

$ 10,713,806 Net premiums written 3,226,930

3,057,276

9,711,672

9,035,346 Net premiums earned 3,156,382

2,926,823

9,266,948

8,537,585 Pre-tax income 648,110

474,449

1,708,579

1,536,192 Loss ratio 62.4 %

62.4 %

62.9 %

61.7 % Expense ratio 28.5 %

28.5 %

28.2 %

28.6 % GAAP Combined ratio 90.9 %

90.9 %

91.1 %

90.3 %





(1) Loss ratio is losses and loss expenses incurred expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. Expense ratio is underwriting expenses expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. GAAP combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio.

Supplemental Information (Amounts in thousands)



Third Quarter

Nine Months

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net premiums written:













Other liability $ 1,092,550

$ 1,066,005

$ 3,419,802

$ 3,213,296 Short-tail lines (1) 663,017

592,913

1,969,507

1,768,355 Auto 416,956

413,260

1,254,788

1,170,020 Workers' compensation 330,181

302,179

1,011,679

939,243 Professional liability 307,039

298,918

862,125

838,525 Total Insurance 2,809,743

2,673,275

8,517,901

7,929,439 Casualty (2) 192,694

189,386

568,412

567,522 Property (2) 119,671

106,106

367,755

306,925 Monoline excess 104,822

88,509

257,604

231,460 Total Reinsurance & Monoline Excess 417,187

384,001

1,193,771

1,105,907 Total $ 3,226,930

$ 3,057,276

$ 9,711,672

$ 9,035,346















Current accident year losses from catastrophes:







Insurance $ 69,826

$ 76,848

$ 218,073

$ 190,931 Reinsurance & Monoline Excess 8,691

20,970

70,785

27,073 Total $ 78,517

$ 97,818

$ 288,858

$ 218,004















Net Investment income:













Core portfolio (3) $ 329,508

$ 301,146

$ 974,811

$ 962,293 Investment funds 5,421

4,741

59,713

868 Arbitrage trading account 16,309

17,869

56,309

52,562 Total $ 351,238

$ 323,756

$ 1,090,833

$ 1,015,723















Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments:













Net realized gains (losses) on investments $ 69,210

$ (21,825)

$ 31,877

$ (29,723) Change in unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 9,590

(1,537)

93,167

(42,442) Total $ 78,800

$ (23,362)

$ 125,044

$ (72,165)















Other operating costs and expenses:













Policy acquisition and insurance operating expenses $ 900,312

$ 835,376

$ 2,620,657

$ 2,438,905 Insurance service expenses 22,711

21,786

70,245

66,309 Net foreign currency (gains) losses (12,009)

24,619

62,765

1,324 Other costs and expenses 64,319

61,584

210,883

198,352 Total $ 975,333

$ 943,365

$ 2,964,550

$ 2,704,890















Cash flow from operations $ 1,139,860

$ 1,240,770

$ 2,587,484

$ 2,868,335















Reconciliation of net income to operating income (4):













Net income $ 511,032

$ 365,634

$ 1,329,892

$ 1,180,014 Pre-tax investment (gains) losses, net of related expenses (78,305)

8,086

(125,985)

40,818 Pre-tax net foreign currency (gains) losses (12,009)

24,619

62,765

1,324 Income tax expense (benefit) 19,480

(5,336)

13,692

(6,095) Operating income after-tax $ 440,198

$ 393,003

$ 1,280,364

$ 1,216,061





(1) Short-tail lines include commercial multi-peril (non-liability), inland marine, accident and health, fidelity and surety, boiler and machinery, high net worth homeowners and other lines. (2) Includes reinsurance casualty and property and certain program management business. (3) Core portfolio includes fixed maturity securities, equity securities, cash and cash equivalents, real estate and loans receivable. (4) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses) and after-tax net foreign currency gains (losses). Net investment gains (losses) are computed net of related expenses, including performance-based compensatory costs associated with realized investment gains. Commencing with the second quarter of 2025, the Company's 2024 financial information has been restated to exclude after-tax net foreign currency gains (losses) from operating income to conform with this presentation. Management believes this measurement provides a useful indicator of trends in the Company's underlying operations.

Selected Balance Sheet Information (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



September 30,

2025

December 31, 2024







Net invested assets (1) $ 32,815,947

$ 29,780,638 Total assets 43,715,217

40,448,635 Reserves for losses and loss expenses 21,757,035

20,368,030 Senior notes and other debt 1,829,511

1,831,158 Subordinated debentures 1,010,347

1,009,808 Common stockholders' equity (2) 9,798,892

8,395,111 Common stock outstanding (3) 379,877

380,066 Book value per share (4) 25.79

22.09 Tangible book value per share (4) 25.18

21.46





(1) Net invested assets include investments, cash and cash equivalents, trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases. (2) As of September 30, 2025, reflected in common stockholders' equity are after-tax unrealized investment losses of $177 million and unrealized currency translation losses of $329 million. As of December 31, 2024, reflected in common stockholders' equity are after-tax unrealized investment losses of $517 million and unrealized currency translation losses of $417 million. (3) During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,200,000 shares of its common stock for $73.8 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 350,000 shares of its common stock for $24.6 million. The number of shares of common stock outstanding excludes shares held in a grantor trust. (4) Book value per share is total common stockholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is total common stockholders' equity excluding the after-tax value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding.

Investment Portfolio September 30, 2025 (Amounts in thousands, except percentages)



Carrying Value

Percent of Total Fixed maturity securities:





United States government and government agencies $ 3,478,237

10.6 % State and municipal:





Special revenue 1,258,705

3.8 % State general obligation 261,797

0.8 % Local general obligation 225,190

0.7 % Corporate backed 181,492

0.6 % Pre-refunded 75,319

0.2 % Total state and municipal 2,002,503

6.1 % Mortgage-backed securities:





Agency 4,450,198

13.6 % Commercial 331,629

0.9 % Residential - Prime 188,034

0.6 % Residential - Alt A 1,538

0.0 % Total mortgage-backed securities 4,971,399

15.1 % Asset-backed securities 3,831,174

11.7 % Corporate:





Industrial 3,705,998

11.3 % Financial 3,544,403

10.8 % Utilities 1,252,731

3.8 % Other 237,640

0.7 % Total corporate 8,740,772

26.6 % Foreign government 1,923,864

5.9 % Total fixed maturity securities (1) 24,947,949

76.0 % Equity securities available for sale:





Common stocks 721,950

2.2 % Preferred stocks 660,482

2.0 % Total equity securities available for sale 1,382,432

4.2 % Cash and cash equivalents (2) 2,352,117

7.1 % Investment funds 1,430,991

4.4 % Real estate 1,305,299

4.0 % Arbitrage trading account 1,070,304

3.3 % Loans receivable 326,855

1.0 % Net invested assets $ 32,815,947

100.0 %





(1) Total fixed maturity securities had an average rating of AA- and an average duration of 2.9 years, including cash and cash equivalents. (2) Cash and cash equivalents includes trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases.

SOURCE W.R. BERKLEY CORPORATION