Physitrack PLC - Interim Report: January - September 2025

Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Resilient, Cash-Generative Growth, Marking Historical Positive Cash flow.

Investor snapshot

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YoY ? Q2 2025 QoQ ? Revenue (Pro forma) €m 3.5 3.3 6% 3.5 -2% Constant currency revenue €m 3.6 3.3 9% 3.6 0% Subscription % of Revenue 88 82 +6pp 87 +1pp Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA €m 1.2 0.9 25% 1.2 0% Pro forma Adj. EBITDA Margin % 33 28 +5pp 33 -pp Pro forma Adj. EBITDA less CapEx €m 0.4 0.1 297% 0.5 -26% Free Cash Flow €m 0.4 (0.4) 200% 0.1 631% Lifecare ARR €m 11.7 10.8 9% 11.9 -1% Wellness ARR €m 1.0 0.7 46% 1.3 -20% Annualised Revenue €m 14.2 13.5 5% 14.3 -1% Group Net Revenue Retention (NRR) % 99.6% (L),

96.7% (W) 100.2% (L),

98.2% (W) ? (minor) 100.2% (L),

98.6% (W) ? (minor)

Summary for the period

Third quarter: 1st July - 30th September 2025

Based on Alternative Key Performance Measures, the Company's key financial highlights for the period are summarised below. Performance broken down per division is provided later in this release.

Pro forma revenue, following planned low margin revenue reduction, has increased by 6 per cent to generate total sales of EUR 3.5m (EUR 3.3m). This grew by 9 per cent on a constant currency basis.

Lifecare achieved a 13 per cent revenue increase, reaching EUR 2.9m. When assessing organic revenue free from currency fluctuations this was a 17 per cent revenue increase, reaching EUR 3.0m.

Wellness revenue declined by 18 per cent on a pro forma revenue basis to EUR 0.6m. On a constant currency basis, revenue declined by 16 per cent. This is a reflection of unprofitable clinic closures as well as planned expiry of legacy founder-linked contracts as the division refocuses on higher margin enterprise customers.

Subscription revenue increased 7 per cent (EUR 0.2m) to EUR 3.0m and now makes up 88 per cent of total group revenue, an increase from 82 at Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.2m (EUR 0.9m) was generated resulting in a Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin of 33 per cent (28 per cent).

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX of EUR 0.4m (EUR 0.1m) was generated resulting in an Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin less CAPEX margin of 11 per cent (2 per cent). This was split between Lifecare of EUR 0.7m / 23 per cent margin and Wellness of EUR -0.04m / -7 per cent margin.

Adjusted operating loss of EUR 0.1m (loss EUR 0.2m) was generated resulting in a margin of -2 per cent (-6 per cent).

Adjusted ordinary and diluted profit per share totalled EUR -0.01 (EUR (0.02).

Cashflow generated from operations before the payment of adjusting items equalled EUR 1.4m (EUR 0.8m).

Free cash flow for the quarter was a net inflow of EUR 0.4m (outflow EUR 0.4m).

Summary for year to date

September year to date: 1st January - 30th September 2025

Similarly, based on Alternative Key Performance Measures, the Company's key financial highlights for the nine months ended September 2025 are summarised below.

Pro forma revenue, following planned low margin revenue reduction, has increased by 5 per cent to generate total sales of EUR 10.5m (EUR 10.0m). This grew by 7 per cent on a constant currency basis.

Lifecare achieved a 9 per cent revenue increase, reaching EUR 8.4m. When assessing organic revenue free from currency fluctuations this was an 11 per cent revenue increase, reaching EUR 8.6m.

Wellness revenue declined by 9 per cent on a pro forma revenue basis to EUR 2.1m. On a constant currency basis, revenue declined by 9 per cent.

Subscription revenue increased 7 per cent (EUR 0.6m) to EUR 9.1 and now makes up 86 per cent of total group revenue, an increase from 80 at Q3 2024.

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA of EUR 3.4m (EUR 2.8m) was generated resulting in an Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin of 32 per cent (28 per cent).

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX of EUR 1.3m (EUR 0.3m) was generated resulting in a Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin less CAPEX margin of 13 per cent (3 per cent). This was split between Lifecare of EUR 2.2m / 26 per cent margin and Wellness of EUR -0.1m / -5 per cent margin.

Adjusted operating profit of EUR 0.2m (loss EUR 0.4m) was generated resulting in a margin of 2 per cent (-4 per cent).

Adjusted ordinary and diluted profit per share totalled EUR -0.01 (EUR -0.04).

Cashflow generated from operations before the payment of adjusting items equalled EUR 4.1m (EUR 2.2m).

Free cash flow for the year to date was a net inflow of EUR 0.6m (outflow EUR 1.1m).

Key highlights during the third quarter

Q3 2025 marks a continuation of Physitrack's disciplined execution and financial resilience. Group pro forma revenue grew 6 per cent year-over-year to EUR 3.5m, supported by strong SaaS momentum in the Lifecare division and deliberate recalibration within Wellness. Constant-currency growth was 9 per cent year-over-year, underscoring the underlying strength of our subscription-led business model despite a seasonally flat quarter.

High-Quality Earnings and Sustained Margin Strength

Group pro forma adjusted EBITDA increased 25 per cent year-over-year to EUR 1.2m, growing adjusted EBITDA margin by 5 percentage points year on year to 33 per cent, demonstrating our ability to increase profitability through disciplined cost management and operating leverage. Adjusted EBITDA less CapEx increased nearly three-fold (297 per cent) year on year to EUR 0.4m, and free cash flow reached EUR 0.4m, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of positive cash generation, a reflection of our continued focus on sustainable, high-quality earnings.

Subscription Revenue at Record Levels

SaaS revenue accounted for 88 percent of total revenue in Q3, up six percentage points year-over-year and the highest in the company's history. Lifecare ARR rose 9 per cent year-over-year to EUR 11.7m, driven by recurring contract renewals and pricing optimisation. While Wellness ARR declined 20 per cent quarter-over-quarter following the prior quarter's strong rollout cycle and legacy contracts linked to the previous management team coming to an end.

Operational Discipline Translating to Cash Flow Strength

Free cash flow improved by EUR 0.8m versus Q3 2024, underpinned by a leaner cost base and greater capital efficiency. Our operational model continues to generate sufficient cash to self-fund innovation, validating the strategic restructuring undertaken in early 2025.

Executing for Sustainable, Scalable Growth

Q3 performance reinforces that Physitrack's transformation is delivering a leaner, more automated, and higher-margin SaaS organisation. With continued cash generation, strong subscription mix, and stable customer retention, we are well-positioned for renewed top-line acceleration as commercial expansion initiatives in Lifecare and Wellness ramp through 2026.

CEO Interview

A Physitrack Spotlight interview with CEO & co-founder Henrik Molin commenting on the report is available at:https://vimeo.com/1128286240/e67e23e024?fl=tl&fe=ec

To create dynamism in the messaging, AI was used for key elements of the production, including the interviewer's appearance and voice.

Lifecare Division Summary:

Financial Performance (Quarterly & YTD View)

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YoY ? YTD 2025 YTD 2024 YoY ? Revenue (€) 2,870,211 2,550,645 13% 8,422,567 7,732,853 9% SaaS Revenue (€) 2,644,827 2,429,614 9% 7,853,756 7,360,889 7% Avg. Licenses 68,812 67,171 2% 68,946 66,438 4% ARPU (€) 170.5 160.2 6% 167.0 148.9 12% Custom App Maintenance 156,033 121,031 29% 460,651 306,650 50% Custom Set-up Revenue 69,351 - 100% 108,160 65,313 66% OPEX (€) (1,489,614) (1,381,859) 8% (4,338,341) (4,086,185) 6% Adj. EBITDA (€) 1,380,597 1,168,786 18% 4,084,226 3,646,668 12% Adj. EBITDA Margin (%) 48% 46% +2pp 48% 47% +1pp D&A (€) 685,548 745,829 -8% 2,154,725 2,136,979 1% Adj. EBIT (€) 695,049 422,957 64% 1,929,502 1,509,689 28% CAPEX (730,554) (763,925) -4% (1,929,666) (2,192,499) -12% Adj. EBITDA less CAPEX (€) 650,044 404,861 61% 2,154,561 1,454,169 48% Adj. EBITDA less CAPEX Margin (%) 23% 16% +7pp 26% 19% +7pp

SaaS KPIs (Quarterly)

This includes Lifecare SaaS entities Physitrack and Physiotools.

KPI Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Q2 2025 YoY ? QoQ ? ARR (€m) 11.7m 10.8m 11.9m 9.0% -1.3% Customer Growth Rate (%) -1.3% -1.0% 0.5% N/A N/A ARPL (€) 171 161 171 6.6% 0.0% CLTV (€) 2,277 2,142 2,271 6.3% 0.3% Average monthly Churn Rate (%) (1.0%) (1.0%) (1.0%) -pp -pp NRR (%) 99.6% 100.2% 100.2% -0.6pp -0.6pp SaaS Gross Margin (%) 89.5% 88.6% 91.9% +0.9pp -2.4pp

Commentary

Revenue up 13% YoY to EUR 2.9m, with SaaS contributing EUR 2.6m (92%), underscoring the division's solid, recurring base.

ARR EUR 11.7m (+9% YoY, -1.3% QoQ), the QoQ decline driven almost entirely by FX impact (~€0.15m); underlying ARR flat QoQ.

ARPL up 6.6% YoY to EUR 171, reflecting pricing optimisation.

SaaS gross margin 89.5% and Adj. EBITDA margin 48% (+2pp YoY), sustaining strong profitability despite modest cost inflation.

Adj. EBITDA less CapEx EUR 0.7m (+61% YoY), highlighting continued capital efficiency and cash generation.

Division remains the Group's profit engine, combining stable licenses, low churn (1%), and expanding customer lifetime value.

Wellness Division Summary:

Financial Performance (Quarterly & YTD View)

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YoY ? YTD 2025 YTD 2024 YoY ? Revenue (€) 586,746 914,659 -36% 2,109,168 2,943,722 -28% Pro forma Revenue (€) 586,746 717,132 -18% 2,109,168 2,305,294 -9% SaaS Revenue (€) 224,217 275,156 -19% 751,501 834,651 -10% Avg. Licenses 102,749 72,433 42% 112,372 68,780 63% ARPU (€) 9.9 9.6 3% 10 9 9% Non-recurring revenue 362,529 639,503 -43% 1,357,667 2,109,071 -36% OPEX (€) (1,303,932) (1,804,860) -28% (2,067,832) (2,805,589) -26% Pro forma Adj. EBITDA (€) (1,246) 53,709 -102% 41,336 138,133 -70% Pro forma Adj. EBITDA Margin (%) 0% 3% -3pp 2% 5% -3pp D&A (€) 124,092 144,497 -14% 378,096 434,097 -13% Pro forma Adj. EBIT (€) (125,338) (90,788) -38% (336,760) (295,964) 14% CAPEX (40,550) (105,198) -61% (147,452) (406,902) -64% Pro forma Adj. EBITDA less CAPEX (€) (41,796) (51,489) 19% (106,116) (268,769) -61% Pro forma Adj. EBITDA less CAPEX Margin (%) -3% -3% -pp -5% -9% +4pp

SaaS KPIs (Quarterly)

This includes Wellness SaaS entity Champion Health.

KPI Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Q2 2025 YoY ? QoQ ? ARR (€m) 1.0 0.7 1.3 46.0% -19.7% Customer Growth Rate (%) -8.0% 39.6% -6.1% N/A N/A ARPL (€) 10 8 11 25.8% -12.7% CLTV (€) 55,389 182,106 123,659 -69.6% -55.2% Net MRR Churn Rate (%) (3.1%) (1.8%) (1.4%) -1.3pp -1.7pp NRR (%) 96.7% 98.2% 98.6% -1.5pp -1.9pp SaaS Gross Margin (%) 91.6% 63.8% 87.9% +27.8pp +3.7pp

Commentary

ARR EUR 1.0m (+46% YoY, -20% QoQ), reflecting the planned expiry of legacy founder-linked contracts as the division refocuses on higher margin enterprise customers. We are expecting further churn over Q4, but this will stabilise in Q1 and be offset by new sales.

ARPL up 26% YoY to EUR 10, evidencing the shift toward higher-value, scalable enterprise relationships.

SaaS gross margin expanded to 91.6% (+27.8pp YoY), demonstrating a step-change in unit economics and validating the transition to a pure SaaS model.

