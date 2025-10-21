Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, today announced that Bob Fishman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be leaving the Company effective March 1, 2026 after six very successful years. Nick Brazis, Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasury will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on March 1, 2026. The five-month overlap will help ensure a smooth transition. The Company is elevating the role of Heather Hausmann, who currently reports to the Chief Financial Officer, and creating the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer effective March 1, 2026 as it looks to accelerate digital customer and product technology capabilities across the organization and provide elite customer experiences to its dealers and channel partners.

John L. Stauch, Pentair's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Bob has been an important member of our leadership team since joining Pentair in 2020, providing steady and thoughtful leadership as we navigated unprecedented business challenges. During his nearly six-year tenure at Pentair he has partnered with the businesses to build external credibility, developed deep operating capability within the businesses, drove business performance reporting and transformational margin expansion, created significant shareholder value, and has built an incredible talent pipeline. He did all of this while navigating us through COVID, several quarters of supply instability, periods of significant inflation, and difficult economic challenges. He continues to lead with a calm presence and has been a valued partner to the board and the executive team."

Nick Brazis, who joined Pentair in 2023 and currently serves as Vice President overseeing Corporate Development, Strategy, Treasury and Risk Management, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Finance effective November 1, 2025 and will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on March 1, 2026. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Brazis was a member of the executive leadership team and held roles as Vice President and Senior Vice President at Daikin Applied in North America, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC solutions, from 2021 to 2023. From 2020 to 2021, Mr. Brazis was Senior Director of Finance at Resideo, a leader in residential control systems. Additionally, Mr. Brazis brings over 20 years of industry experience including leadership roles within 3M and Caterpillar. Mr. Brazis holds a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Illinois Wesleyan University, a Master of Science in Manufacturing Engineering from Bradley University, and a Master of Business Administration from the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis. Mr. Brazis is also a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania where he focused on general management and finance.

Heather Hausmann, currently serving as Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer on March 1, 2026. Ms. Hausmann has held positions of increasing responsibility since joining Pentair in 2022 to lead the Company's Cybersecurity and IT Infrastructure organizations. During this time, she has led critical projects to advance the Company's technology strategy and digital transformation, including cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, ERP modernization and AI productivity. Prior to Pentair, she was the Chief Information Security Officer at SPS Commerce Inc. Ms. Hausmann also served as Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at SUPERVALU, Inc., Information Security Officer at RSM US, LLP, and Vice President, Technology at Ameriprise Financial. Ms. Hausmann holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems and Accounting from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.

"As we continue to advance our strategy and strengthen our capabilities, elevating the role of CIO and CISO reflects the critical importance of digital transformation and cybersecurity to our long-term success," continued Mr. Stauch. "I want to thank Bob for his outstanding leadership and many contributions to Pentair. I'm also pleased to welcome Nick and Heather to their new roles-both bring deep expertise and a forward-looking mindset that will help position Pentair for continued success. Their appointments reflect the strength of our internal talent bench and our commitment to developing leaders who can drive long-term value."

