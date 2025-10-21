

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M (MMM) increased its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $7.95 - $8.05, from $7.75 - $8.00. The company expects adjusted total sales growth of above 2.5 percent, reflecting adjusted organic sales growth of above 2 percent.



Third quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to 3M was $834 million compared to $1.37 billion, a year ago. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.55 compared to $2.48. Adjusted EPS was $2.19, up 10% year-on-year. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $2.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales increased to $6.52 billion from $6.29 billion, prior year. Adjusted sales were $6.3 billion, up 4.1% year-on-year with adjusted organic sales up 3.2%. Analysts on average had estimated $6.25 billion in revenue.



Shares of 3M are up 1% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News