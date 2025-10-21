The "Norway Data Center Colocation Market Supply Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Norway's data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.86% from 2024 to 2030.

Norway is one of the growing and emerging data center colocation markets in Europe, which consists of approximately 30 operational data center facilities across multiple cities, such as Oslo, Gaupne, Ovrebo, Stavanger, Telemark, Trondheim, Maloy, Halden, Skein, Glomfjord, Hellandsbygd, Narvik, Sirdal, and others. Among all these cities, the highest data center absorption rate is seen in Oslo, which accounted for around 17 operational data center facilities as of December 2024.

The colocation companies in the Norwegian data center colocation market are investing significantly to develop data centers, which can offer higher IT power capacities to support high-density racks for processing artificial intelligence workloads and high-performance computing. For instance, in March 2025, Nscale collaborated with InfraPartners for expanding its Glomfjord data center by adding additional IT power capacity of around 60 MW. Also, the country hosts numerous industrial parks, which support enterprises, including data center operators by offering several benefits, such as, offering industrial land at affordable prices, offering tax deductions, foreign ownership, and shared resources facility, as well as providing basic infrastructure support, like, transport, logistics, power, network, water, and others to establish and operate their businesses within these industrial parks. Some of the prominent industrial parks in Norway include Mongstad Industrial Park, Horten Industrial Park, Raufoss Industrial Park, and others.

Norway's data center colocation market is driven by several growth factors, including a surge in adoption of artificial intelligence applications, increasing demand for cloud computing services, government support for the data center industry, rapid digitalization, increasing submarine and inland connectivity, sustainability initiatives among data center companies, and other factors are driving the investments in the data center industry.

The data regulation acts, such as Norway's Personal Data Act, which aligns with the General Data Protection Regulation, enforce strict control over data storage and processing, which increases the confidence of customers to host their data in cloud platforms and third-party data centers by mandating service providers to ensure stringent data security. Furthermore, the Norway data center colocation market is witnessing the entry of several new entrants, such as Bitzero Blockchain, GreenScale, OpenAI, Polar, Skygard Data Center (Telenor, Hafslund, and HitecVision), DDN Polarise, WS Computing AS, Keysource Namsos Datasenter.

Data center operators are prioritizing installing advanced liquid cooling technologies, such as direct-to-chip liquid cooling and immersion cooling, in their data center facilities to manage efficient thermal management. This trend is expected to increase in the upcoming years. For instance, the Lefdal Mine data center facility in Maloy, Norway, has been installed with immersion cooling technology for efficient thermal management. Furthermore, the country consists of around 14 operational submarine cables, and it is experiencing the development of three new submarine cables, which are expected to accelerate Norway's digital connectivity with other nations, such as Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and others.

In Norway, Oslo is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by around 90% to 95% by 2030, and the country aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 70% to 75% by 2035. Data center operators are adopting various sustainability initiatives, such as procuring renewable energy to operate their facilities, using environmentally friendly construction materials, and replacing diesel generators with Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil-powered generators, aligning with the country's broader sustainability goals.

REPORT SCOPE

Insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core Shell, Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Norway data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Norway by several industries.

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Norway Facilities Covered (Existing): 30 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 14 Coverage: 11+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Norway

Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Norway data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)

Colocation Revenue (Retail Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

Green Mountain AS Data centres

STACK Infrastructure

Nscale

Bulk Infrastructure

AQ Compute (hscale)

Blix Solutions AS

Lefdal Mine Data Centers

Orange Business (Basefarm)

Terakraft AS

Telia

ITsjefen AS

ASP Data Center

Others

New Operators

GreenScale Data Centres

OpenAI Nscale

Bitzero Blockchain

Polar

Telenor, Hafslund, HitecVision (Skygard)

WS Computing AS

DDN Polarise

Keysource Namsos Datasenter

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Who are the new entrants in the Norway data center market?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Norway?

What factors are driving the Norway data center colocation market?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Norway by 2030?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 58 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $366 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1455 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.8% Regions Covered Norway

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 Supply Demand Analysis

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by It Power Capacity (Core Shell, Installed Utilized (Mw))

Core Shell, Installed Utilized Data Center Power Capacity by Cities

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Chapter 3 Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Norway

Impact of Ai in the Data Center Industry in the Norway Market

Sustainability Status in Norway

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud on Ramps Investment in Norway

Submarine Cables Inland Connectivity

Chapter 4 Colocation Revenue Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Key Trends in the Market

Key Enablers Drivers in the Market

Key Restraints in the Market

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by It Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

