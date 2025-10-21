

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) released a profit for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $226.17 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $226.58 million, or $1.62 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $275.60 million or $1.98 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $6.260 billion from $5.970 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $226.17 Mln. vs. $226.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.62 vs. $1.62 last year. -Revenue: $6.260 Bln vs. $5.970 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.50 to $7.75



