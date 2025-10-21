

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $3.478 billion, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $3.082 billion, or $1.97 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Philip Morris International reported adjusted earnings of $2.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $10.845 billion from $9.911 billion last year.



Philip Morris International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.478 Bln. vs. $3.082 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.23 vs. $1.97 last year. -Revenue: $10.845 Bln vs. $9.911 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.46 - $7.56



