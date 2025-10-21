SinterCast AB: Third quarter production decreases in difficult marketLong-term outlook remains strong

Press Release

[Stockholm, 21 October 2025] In the face of weak demand for freight and heightened market uncertainty, series production in the third quarter finished at 2.7 million Engine Equivalents. The third quarter production represented a 17% decrease compared to the first half of 2025 (3.25 million Engine Equivalents) and a 23% reduction compared to the year-ago quarter (3.5 million Engine Equivalents).

The 23% year-on-year reduction was primarily due to a 33% reduction in commercial vehicle production that impacted volume by 570,000 Engine Equivalents, extended summer shutdowns at most customer sites, and the historical loss of 400,000 Engine Equivalents from the stoppage of a high volume programme in September 2024. In contrast to the headwinds in the commercial vehicle sector, the passenger vehicle and off-road sectors remained strong during the third quarter, providing a combined year-on-year increase of 150,000 Engine Equivalents (+11%). Revenue for the quarter amounted to SEK 23.5 million (SEK 32.6 million).

"It is clearly a challenging time for the automotive industry. Many OEMs - and their Tier I foundry suppliers - showed resilience during the second quarter. However, as the uncertainty persisted, most of our commercial vehicle and foundry customers reduced production schedules and inventories in the third quarter" said Dr Steve Dawson, President & CEO of SinterCast. "While the short-term conditions are difficult, we remain well-positioned for growth. Our order book is strong, with increased global uptake of CGI and defined new programmes providing growth to the five and six million Engine Equivalent milestones. The longer-term outlook also continues to improve with new and pending legislation favouring internal combustion engines with clean, net-zero fuels both in Europe and the US. In the meantime, we will continue to focus on the things that we can influence, driving our operational efficiency and getting the current installation opportunities across the finish line before the end of the year."

