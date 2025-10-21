Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.10.2025
WKN: 570288 | ISIN: SE0000393860
Frankfurt
21.10.25 | 08:00
10,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROFILGRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROFILGRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2025 11:50 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProfilGruppen AB: Continued consistency in a time of uncertainty

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the report. In case of any discrepancies, the Swedish version shall prevail.

Third quarter 2025
· Net turnover MSEK 534.4 (506.6)
· Adjusted operating profit* MSEK 24.7 (24.0)
· Adjusted operating margin 5.0 percent (4.7), target level >14 percent for existing operations and accounting method
· Result of starting operations in Poland MSEK -6.7 (0.0) reported separately until further notice
· Realized result from metal position at risk MSEK 2.9 (0.7)
· Accounting operating profit MSEK 20.9 (33.7)

Q 3Q 3Q 1-3Q 1-3
2025202420252024
Net turnover, MSEK534.4506.61 887.31 692.3
Alternative key ratios*
Adjusted operating profit*, MSEK24.724.0140.7124.8
and corresponding share of net turnover (excluding the polish operations), %5.04.77.87.4
Realized result from metal position at risk*, MSEK**2.90.7-10.34.0
Items affecting comparability due to timing effect, MSEK0.09.0-3.33.4
Items affecting comparability due to the Polish operations, MSEK-6.70.0-20.60.0
Accounting result
Income before depreciation (EBITDA), MSEK43.156.7173.4201.6
Operating profit (EBIT), MSEK20.933.7106.5132.2
Net income, Mkr14.918.879.187.9
Earnings per share, SEK (no dilution exists)1.912.2510.1811.00
Financial
Net debt, MSEK--141.981.2
EBITDA R12, MSEK--224.0240.2
Net debt/EBITDA--0.60.3
Liquidity reserve, MSEK--172.3251.7

*Due to a change in methodology, the accounting results are not fully comparable between years. The operating profit is comparable and does not include calculated depreciation or the Polish operation. Definitions of key figures can be found at www.profilgruppen.se.
** The change in value of the metal position for the period when valuing at market price was SEK 5.3 million compared to the realized SEK 2.9 million.

For more information, please contact:

Mari Kadowaki, President and CEO
Mobile: +46 (0) 70-956 80 01
E-mail: mari.kadowaki@profilgruppen.se

Johan Löfmark, CFO
Mobile: +46 (0) 70-415 53 16
E-mail: johan.lofmark@profilgruppen.se

Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

This information is information that ProfilGruppen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-21 11:50 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
