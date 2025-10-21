ProfilGruppen AB: Continued consistency in a time of uncertainty

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the report. In case of any discrepancies, the Swedish version shall prevail.



Third quarter 2025

· Net turnover MSEK 534.4 (506.6)

· Adjusted operating profit* MSEK 24.7 (24.0)

· Adjusted operating margin 5.0 percent (4.7), target level >14 percent for existing operations and accounting method

· Result of starting operations in Poland MSEK -6.7 (0.0) reported separately until further notice

· Realized result from metal position at risk MSEK 2.9 (0.7)

· Accounting operating profit MSEK 20.9 (33.7)

Q 3 Q 3 Q 1-3 Q 1-3 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net turnover, MSEK 534.4 506.6 1 887.3 1 692.3





Alternative key ratios* Adjusted operating profit*, MSEK 24.7 24.0 140.7 124.8 and corresponding share of net turnover (excluding the polish operations), % 5.0 4.7 7.8 7.4 Realized result from metal position at risk*, MSEK** 2.9 0.7 -10.3 4.0 Items affecting comparability due to timing effect, MSEK 0.0 9.0 -3.3 3.4 Items affecting comparability due to the Polish operations, MSEK -6.7 0.0 -20.6 0.0





Accounting result





Income before depreciation (EBITDA), MSEK 43.1 56.7 173.4 201.6 Operating profit (EBIT), MSEK 20.9 33.7 106.5 132.2 Net income, Mkr 14.9 18.8 79.1 87.9 Earnings per share, SEK (no dilution exists) 1.91 2.25 10.18 11.00 Financial





Net debt, MSEK - - 141.9 81.2 EBITDA R12, MSEK - - 224.0 240.2 Net debt/EBITDA - - 0.6 0.3 Liquidity reserve, MSEK - - 172.3 251.7

*Due to a change in methodology, the accounting results are not fully comparable between years. The operating profit is comparable and does not include calculated depreciation or the Polish operation. Definitions of key figures can be found at www.profilgruppen.se.

** The change in value of the metal position for the period when valuing at market price was SEK 5.3 million compared to the realized SEK 2.9 million.

For more information, please contact:

Mari Kadowaki, President and CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 70-956 80 01

E-mail: mari.kadowaki@profilgruppen.se



Johan Löfmark, CFO

Mobile: +46 (0) 70-415 53 16

E-mail: johan.lofmark@profilgruppen.se

Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

This information is information that ProfilGruppen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-21 11:50 CEST.