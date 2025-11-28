Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 29.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 570288 | ISIN: SE0000393860 | Ticker-Symbol: O47
Frankfurt
28.11.25 | 21:35
10,700 Euro
+3,38 % +0,350
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROFILGRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROFILGRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2025 19:30 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProfilGruppen AB: ProfilGruppen AB: ProfilGruppen forced to close operation in Poland

Today, ProfilGruppen received information that the acquisition offer made for the profile operations in Poland that have been leased since earlier this year will not be accepted. This means that operations will be shut down and that we must vacate the facilities no later than early January. There remains a slight theoretical possibility that those responsible for the insolvency proceedings in Poland may recognise that our offer is highly advantageous for the creditors and return with a proposal before our winding-down makes it impossible for us to restart operations. At present, however, we focus on identifying alternative solutions and minimising the loss.

For more information, please contact:

Bengt Stillström, Chairman of the Board
Tel: +46 70-440 40 99
E-mail: bengt.stillstrom@traction.se

Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

This information is information that ProfilGruppen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-28 19:24 CET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.