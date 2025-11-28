ProfilGruppen AB: ProfilGruppen AB: ProfilGruppen forced to close operation in Poland

Today, ProfilGruppen received information that the acquisition offer made for the profile operations in Poland that have been leased since earlier this year will not be accepted. This means that operations will be shut down and that we must vacate the facilities no later than early January. There remains a slight theoretical possibility that those responsible for the insolvency proceedings in Poland may recognise that our offer is highly advantageous for the creditors and return with a proposal before our winding-down makes it impossible for us to restart operations. At present, however, we focus on identifying alternative solutions and minimising the loss.

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

