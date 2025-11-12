ProfilGruppen AB: ProfilGruppen appoints Kerstin Konradsson as new CEO

Kerstin Konradsson will take up the position as interim CEO for ProfilGruppen AB as of Monday the 17th of November, 2025. Kerstin, who is a qualified Mining engineer from the Royal Institute of Engineering, KTH, has a long experience within the global metal industry with leadning positions in companies as SSAB, Åkers and Boliden. Most recently she comes from the position as CEO of the special steel manufacturer Erasteel.

Today she is operating as board member in the mining companies LKAB and Sibelco NV, the start-up company Green 14 as well as the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences (IVA). Previously she has operated as board member in the companies Höganäs, Alleima and DEME NV.

The current CEO, Mari Kadowaki, has resigned and will be at disposal to the company during the remaining part of her notice period.

For more information, please contact:

Bengt Stillström, Chairman of the Board

Tel: +46 70-440 40 99

Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

