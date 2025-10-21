Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the "Company") announces that it has acquired the right to earn an 80% undivided interest in 3 mineral claims totaling 2969.58 ha. (the "Property") located approximately 50km north of Kamloops, B.C., within the Kamloops Mining Division. The Bonaparte mineral claims are located on NTS map sheet 92I/16W and 92P/1W, the centre of the property is located at 50°59'38.61" North longitude and 120°26'11.29" West latitude. There are two reported Minfile Occurrences located on the property consisting of (Bonaparte 092 050) and (JS Molybdenite 092INE178).

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, the Optionor (an arms-length party to Decade) granted Decade the sole and exclusive right and option to earn an 80% undivided interest in the Property (the "Option"), by making the following payments to the Optionor (collectively, the "Option Payments"), as follows:

Date Of Option Payment Shares Issued to Optionee Upon the effective date of the Option Agreement 2,937,713 On or before 1st anniversary of effective date 2,937,713 On or before 2nd anniversary of effective date 2,937,713 On or before 3rd anniversary of effective date 2,937,713 On or before 4th anniversary of effective date 2,937,713

Upon completion of all Option Payments, the Option shall be deemed to have been exercised by Decade. Upon exercise of the Option, Decade and the Optionor will enter into an agreement granting a 2% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR Royalty") in respect of the Property in favour of the Optionor. Half of the Optionor's interest in the NSR Royalty (being a 1% net smelter returns royalty) may be purchased by Decade upon payment of $3,000,000 within 12 months before the date commercial production commences on the Property. Any shares issued pursuant to the Option Agreement will be subject to a four (4) month and one (1) day resale restriction from the date of issuance pursuant to National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities. The Option Agreement and the issuance of the Option Payment shares remains subject to TSX-V approval.

Management Commentary

Ed Kruchkowski, President of Decade Resources, stated:

"Decade had an opportunity to pick up an exciting copper-gold prospect sitting on a proven porphyry trend, yet never drill tested. In 2013, J. M. Logan and M.G. Mihalynuk of the British Columbia Geological Survey, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Natural Resources visited the Bonaparte property. They reported that metal and alteration assemblages at the Bonaparte are shared by other porphyry deposits of the Early Jurassic Takomkane-Wildhorse magmatic belt (Brenda Cu-Mo, Woodjam Au, Cu-Mo porphyry deposits) suggesting the mineralization discovered to date at the Bonaparte property represents the upper levels of a buried porphyry system. The Company QP visited the property and confirmed the presence of copper mineralization within exposed intrusive rocks. The Company is planning a maiden drill program on the copper-gold portion of the property and has applied for the necessary permits"

The Company would also like to report that it has granted 6,000,000 incentive stock options to directors and consultants of the Company (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options have a term of 5 years and are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share. Of the 6,000,000 Options granted, an aggregate of 4,000,000 were granted to directors.

Clarification on Use of Proceeds and Finder's Fee from Private Placement that closed on October 9, 2025

All of the proceeds from the sale of flow-through units will be utilized for incurring flow-through expenses that qualify as Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Flow-through proceeds will be spent on the company's British Columbia properties. None of the proceeds from the financing will be used for payments to non-arm's-length parties of the company, or to persons conducting investor relations activities. The Company has not allocated any specific use for funds representing 10% or more of the gross proceeds.

Also, each finder's warrant, that was issued, is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a two-year period and expiring on October 7, 2027.

Qualified Person

Ed Kruchkowski, P.Geo., President of Decade Resources Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, that the Company will receive regulatory approval of the Option, the exercise of the Option, exploration plans for the Property and the use of funds for the recently completed private placement are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that Company will be able to receive regulatory approval for the Option, that the Company will be able or willing to make the Option Payments in order to exercise the Option, that the Company will have the necessary funds and resources to conduct its exploration plans on the Property and that the Company will use the proceeds from the private placement as anticipated.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the Company is unable to receive regulatory approval for the Option Agreement; that the Company may be unable or unwilling to make all Option Payments and exercise the Option; that the Company may be unable to conduct its exploration plans on the Property as anticipated, or at all; and that the Company may not use the proceeds from the private placement as anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

