

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UGI International, LLC, a subsidiary of UGI Corporation (UGI), on Tuesday announced it has agreed to sell its LPG distribution business in Austria to DCC, plc for an enterprise value of €55 million.



The transaction is part of UGI International's strategy to streamline its portfolio and create a more focused, efficient business. The company said the sale proceeds will help reduce debt and enhance financial flexibility for future growth.



The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.



UGI shares were up 0.27% in pre-market trading from Monday's close of $32.76.



