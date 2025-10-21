

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever PLC (UL) on Tuesday announced a revision to the timetable for the demerger of The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V., citing delays caused by the ongoing US federal government shutdown.



The revision comes as the US Securities and Exchange Commission is currently unable to declare effective the registration statement required for Magnum Ice Cream shares to be listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.



Unilever said the demerger preparations remain on track and it expects to complete the process in 2025.



