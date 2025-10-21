Anzeige
WKN: 800357 | ISIN: US8640871013 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STURGIS BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STURGIS BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2025 17:38 Uhr
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2025

STURGIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today reported for the third quarter of 2025:

Key Quarterly Highlights

  • Net income was $2.4 million.

  • Earnings per share of $1.09.

  • Paid dividend of $0.17 per share.

  • Total assets increased to $999 million, with $3.5 million increase in total loans.

  • Deposits increased $12.0 million to $894 million.

  • Brokered CDs decreased by $30.1 million.

  • The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 7.85%.

From Jason J. Hyska, Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Chief Executive Officer

"Our strategic plan continues to be implemented, focused on Relationship banking and deposit gathering. Core deposits have increased by $128 million, year to date. This increase funded $92.4 million reduction in brokered CDs and borrowings, gradually improving the net interest margin. We will continue to monitor local and national economic factors, as they seem to be ever changing."

Quarterly Income Statement Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter (3Q25) was $2.4 million, up from last quarter's (2Q25) $1.6 million net income and up from $1.5 million net income for the same quarter of the prior year (3Q24).

    • The increase in net income from 2Q25 was primarily due to the net effect of the following fluctuations:

      • Revenue increases of $426,000 in net interest income after the provision for credit losses, as a result of increased yield rates and lower cost of funds;

      • An increase in revenue from mortgage banking activities of $152,000; and

      • An overall decrease in other expenses of $211,000.

    • The increase in net income from 3Q24 was primarily due to the net effect of the following:

      • Revenue increase of $1.3 million in net interest income after the provision for credit losses, as a result of increased yield rates and lower cost of funds; and

      • An increase in compensation and benefits expense of $321,000.

  • Earnings per share were $1.09 for 3Q25, $0.76 for 2Q25, and $0.72 for 3Q24.

  • Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $8.4 million during 3Q25, a 5.37% increase from 2Q25's $7.9 million. This also is an 18.48% increase from 3Q24's $7.1 million. The change from the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to:

    • An increase in total interest and dividend income of $726,000 due to increased yield rates; and

    • A decrease in total interest expense of $545,000 due to lower cost of funds.

  • Tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.54% for 3Q25 from 3.64% for 2Q25, while increasing from the 3.19% margin in 3Q24.

  • During 3Q25 and 3Q24, there were reversals of the allowance for credit losses of $62,000 and $28,000, respectively, due to quarterly net recoveries. During 2Q25 $117,000 was provided to the allowance for credit losses.

  • Noninterest income totaled $2.4 million during 3Q25, $2.2 million during 2Q25, and $2.4 million during 3Q24.

  • Noninterest expenses totaled $7.9 million during 3Q25, $8.1 million during 2Q25, and $7.6 million during 3Q24.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Highlights

  • Net income for the first nine months of 2025 (YTD 2025) was $5.4 million compared to $870,000 for the first nine months of 2024 (YTD 2024), as further discussed below.

  • Earnings per share were $2.52 for YTD 2025 and $0.40 for YTD 2024.

  • Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $24.2 million for YTD 2025, a 52.38% increase from YTD 2024's $15.9 million. This increase was due to:

    • Total interest and dividend income of $37.0 million for YTD 2025, compared to $34.8 million for YTD 2024, as a result of higher yield rates;

    • Interest expense of $12.9 million for YTD 2025, compared to $14.0 million for YTD 2024 as a result of lower cost of funds; and

    • There has been a reversal of the allowance on credit losses of $104,000 for YTD 2025, while $4.8 million was provided to the allowance in YTD 2024. This difference is primarily due to a one-time charge-off of a single customer's loans totaling $5.5 million which occurred during 1Q24.

  • Noninterest income totaled $6.8 million for YTD 2025, compared to $7.7 million for YTD 2024. This is an 11.73% decrease. This net decrease was primarily due to:

    • Mortgage banking activities of $1.2 million in YTD 2025, compared to $1.6 million in YTD 2024;

    • Gain on termination of interest rate swaps of $1.1 million in YTD 2024 with no such gains in YTD 2025; and

    • Offset by investment brokerage commission income of $2.2 million in YTD 2025, compared to $1.9 million in YTD 2024.

  • Noninterest expense totaled $24.2 million for YTD 2025, compared to $22.7 million for YTD 2024. This is a 6.74% increase. This increase was due to:

    • Compensation and benefits expense of $14.6 million for YTD 2025, compared to $13.5 million for YTD 2024;

    • Occupancy and equipment expense of $3.4 million for YTD 2025, compared to $3.2 million for YTD 2024; and

    • Data processing expense of $1.1 million for YTD 2025, compared to $900,000 for YTD 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Total assets increased to $999 million as of the end of 3Q25, a 1.42% increase from the end of 2Q25's $985 million, and a 5.36% increase from the end of 3Q24's $948 million. These increases were primarily comprised of:

    • Cash and cash equivalents ended 3Q25 at $46.0 million, compared to $39.0 million at the end of 2Q25, and $23.8 million at the end of 3Q24.

    • Net loans ended 3Q25 at $781 million, compared to $778 million at the end of 2Q25, and $753 million at the end of 3Q24.

  • Total deposits as of the end of 3Q25 were $894 million, compared with $882 million at the end of 2Q25, and $809 million at the end of 3Q24. These increases were comprised of:

    • Noninterest-bearing deposits have remained steady with balances of $163 million, $165 million, and $162 million at the end of 3Q25, 2Q25, and 3Q24, respectively.

    • Interest-bearing deposits increased primarily in checking and reciprocal deposits to $732 million at the end of 3Q25, from $718 million at the end of 2Q25 and from $647 million at the end of 3Q24.

  • Borrowed funds ended 3Q25 and 2Q25 at the same balance of $15.7 million, decreasing from the $57.0 million balance at the end of 3Q24.

  • Total equity at the end of 3Q25 was $61.3 million, compared to $58.5 million at the end of 2Q25, and $55.5 million at the end of 3Q24.

  • Book value per share was $28.29 ($24.15 tangible) at the end of 3Q25, compared to $27.06 ($22.93 tangible) at the end of 2Q25, and $25.74 ($21.55 tangible) at the end of 3Q24.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oakleaf Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates, or expectations of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (Bancorp), primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending or future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes in the world, national, and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

  • Jason J. Hyska, CEO & President, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Sep 30,
2025
3Q25

Jun 30,
2025
2Q25

Sep 30,
2024
3Q24

Interest and dividend income

Loans (including fees)

$

11,258

$

11,221

$

10,819

Investment securities:

Taxable

1,174

811

906

Tax-exempt

38

38

39

Dividends

210

210

190

Total interest and dividend income

12,680

12,280

11,954

Interest expense

Deposits

4,006

3,707

3,686

Borrowed funds

368

514

1,233

Total interest expense

4,374

4,221

4,919

Net interest income

8,306

8,059

7,035

Credit loss expense (benefit)

(62

)

117

(28

)

Net interest income, after credit loss expense

8,368

7,942

7,063

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits and other fees

352

334

356

Interchange income

402

364

375

Investment brokerage commission income

759

702

646

Mortgage banking activitives

463

311

588

Trust fee income

93

135

97

Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance

109

107

111

Gain on sale of real estate owned, net

31

-

47

Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries

208

41

100

Other income

23

169

47

Total noninterest income

2,440

2,163

2,367

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

4,880

4,758

4,559

Occupancy and equipment

1,180

1,137

1,063

Data processing

361

378

318

Interchange expenses

207

198

174

Professional services

122

133

125

Advertising

158

255

223

FDIC premiums

170

159

176

Other expenses

796

1,067

933

Total noninterest expenses

7,874

8,085

7,571

Income before income tax expense

2,934

2,020

1,859

Income tax expense

575

378

316

Net income

$

2,359

$

1,642

$

1,543

Earnings per share

$

1.09

$

0.76

$

0.72

Dividends per share

$

0.17

$

0.17

$

0.17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Nine Months Ended



Sep 30,
2025
3Q25

Sep 30,
2024
3Q24

Interest and dividend income

Loans (including fees)

$

33,409

$

31,554

Investment securities:

Taxable

2,812

2,471

Tax-exempt

115

138

Dividends

632

509

Total interest and dividend income

36,968

34,672

Interest expense

Deposits

11,374

11,213

Borrowed funds

1,518

2,791

Total interest expense

12,892

14,004

Net interest income

24,076

20,668

Credit loss expense

(104

)

4,800

Net interest income, after credit loss expense

24,180

15,868

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits and other fees

1,004

1,036

Interchange income

1,082

1,033

Investment brokerage commission income

2,159

1,881

Mortgage banking activitives

1,225

1,561

Trust fee income

326

350

Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance

321

325

Gain on sale of real estate owned, net

32

75

Gain on termination of interest rate swap

-

1,070

Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries

420

274

Other income

209

74

Total noninterest income

6,778

7,679

Noninterest expenses

Compensation and benefits

14,621

13,468

Occupancy and equipment

3,449

3,157

Data processing

1,088

895

Interchange expenses

587

505

Professional services

444

415

Advertising

631

636

FDIC premiums

505

554

Other expenses

2,914

3,054

Total noninterest expenses

24,239

22,684

Income before income tax expense

6,719

863

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,272

(7

)

Net income

$

5,447

$

870

Earnings per share

$

2.52

$

0.40

Dividends per share

$

0.51

$

0.51

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Sep 30,
2025
3Q25

Jun 30,
2025
2Q25

Sep 30,
2024
3Q24

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

12,289

$

12,688

$

12,642

Other short-term investments

33,703

26,295

11,199

Total cash and cash equivalents

45,992

38,983

23,841

Securities - available-for-sale

77,111

76,546

80,867

Securities - held-to-maturity

18,490

18,748

19,722

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

9,786

9,786

9,786

Loans held for sale

5,784

3,725

3,664

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,271; $9,254;

and $9,484 at 3Q25; 2Q25; and 3Q24, respectively

781,236

777,728

752,660

Premises and equipment, net

19,485

19,629

18,546

Goodwill

5,834

5,834

5,834

Mortgage servicing rights

3,125

3,103

3,198

Bank-owned life insurance

15,723

15,614

16,158

Accrued interest receivable

3,619

3,690

3,504

Other assets

12,770

11,617

10,352

Total assets

$

998,955

$

985,003

$

948,132

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

162,894

$

164,532

$

162,254

Interest-bearing

731,570

717,923

646,734

Total deposits

894,464

882,455

808,988

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

15,680

15,680

57,000

Subordinated debentures

14,980

14,959

14,898

Accrued interest payable

1,912

2,039

2,380

Other liabilities

10,644

11,325

9,350

Total liabilities

937,680

926,458

892,616

Stockholders' equity

Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding - 2,165,941 shares at 3Q25;

2,163,691 shares at 2Q25; and 2,156,941 shares at 3Q24

2,166

2,164

2,157

Additional paid-in capital

8,817

8,776

8,660

Retained earnings

57,743

55,751

51,801

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(7,451

)

(8,146

)

(7,102

)

Total stockholders' equity

61,275

58,545

55,516

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

998,955

$

985,003

$

948,132

SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sturgis-bancorp-inc.-reports-financial-results-for-third-quarter-202-1090048

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
