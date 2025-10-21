Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2025

STURGIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today reported for the third quarter of 2025:

Key Quarterly Highlights

Net income was $2.4 million.

Earnings per share of $1.09.

Paid dividend of $0.17 per share.

Total assets increased to $999 million, with $3.5 million increase in total loans.

Deposits increased $12.0 million to $894 million.

Brokered CDs decreased by $30.1 million.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 7.85%.

From Jason J. Hyska, Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Chief Executive Officer

"Our strategic plan continues to be implemented, focused on Relationship banking and deposit gathering. Core deposits have increased by $128 million, year to date. This increase funded $92.4 million reduction in brokered CDs and borrowings, gradually improving the net interest margin. We will continue to monitor local and national economic factors, as they seem to be ever changing."

Quarterly Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the quarter (3Q25) was $2.4 million, up from last quarter's (2Q25) $1.6 million net income and up from $1.5 million net income for the same quarter of the prior year (3Q24). The increase in net income from 2Q25 was primarily due to the net effect of the following fluctuations: Revenue increases of $426,000 in net interest income after the provision for credit losses, as a result of increased yield rates and lower cost of funds; An increase in revenue from mortgage banking activities of $152,000; and An overall decrease in other expenses of $211,000. The increase in net income from 3Q24 was primarily due to the net effect of the following: Revenue increase of $1.3 million in net interest income after the provision for credit losses, as a result of increased yield rates and lower cost of funds; and An increase in compensation and benefits expense of $321,000.

Earnings per share were $1.09 for 3Q25, $0.76 for 2Q25, and $0.72 for 3Q24.

Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $8.4 million during 3Q25, a 5.37% increase from 2Q25's $7.9 million. This also is an 18.48% increase from 3Q24's $7.1 million. The change from the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to: An increase in total interest and dividend income of $726,000 due to increased yield rates; and A decrease in total interest expense of $545,000 due to lower cost of funds.

Tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.54% for 3Q25 from 3.64% for 2Q25, while increasing from the 3.19% margin in 3Q24.

During 3Q25 and 3Q24, there were reversals of the allowance for credit losses of $62,000 and $28,000, respectively, due to quarterly net recoveries. During 2Q25 $117,000 was provided to the allowance for credit losses.

Noninterest income totaled $2.4 million during 3Q25, $2.2 million during 2Q25, and $2.4 million during 3Q24.

Noninterest expenses totaled $7.9 million during 3Q25, $8.1 million during 2Q25, and $7.6 million during 3Q24.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the first nine months of 2025 (YTD 2025) was $5.4 million compared to $870,000 for the first nine months of 2024 (YTD 2024), as further discussed below.

Earnings per share were $2.52 for YTD 2025 and $0.40 for YTD 2024.

Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $24.2 million for YTD 2025, a 52.38% increase from YTD 2024's $15.9 million. This increase was due to: Total interest and dividend income of $37.0 million for YTD 2025, compared to $34.8 million for YTD 2024, as a result of higher yield rates; Interest expense of $12.9 million for YTD 2025, compared to $14.0 million for YTD 2024 as a result of lower cost of funds; and There has been a reversal of the allowance on credit losses of $104,000 for YTD 2025, while $4.8 million was provided to the allowance in YTD 2024. This difference is primarily due to a one-time charge-off of a single customer's loans totaling $5.5 million which occurred during 1Q24.

Noninterest income totaled $6.8 million for YTD 2025, compared to $7.7 million for YTD 2024. This is an 11.73% decrease. This net decrease was primarily due to: Mortgage banking activities of $1.2 million in YTD 2025, compared to $1.6 million in YTD 2024; Gain on termination of interest rate swaps of $1.1 million in YTD 2024 with no such gains in YTD 2025; and Offset by investment brokerage commission income of $2.2 million in YTD 2025, compared to $1.9 million in YTD 2024.

Noninterest expense totaled $24.2 million for YTD 2025, compared to $22.7 million for YTD 2024. This is a 6.74% increase. This increase was due to: Compensation and benefits expense of $14.6 million for YTD 2025, compared to $13.5 million for YTD 2024; Occupancy and equipment expense of $3.4 million for YTD 2025, compared to $3.2 million for YTD 2024; and Data processing expense of $1.1 million for YTD 2025, compared to $900,000 for YTD 2024.



Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets increased to $999 million as of the end of 3Q25, a 1.42% increase from the end of 2Q25's $985 million, and a 5.36% increase from the end of 3Q24's $948 million. These increases were primarily comprised of: Cash and cash equivalents ended 3Q25 at $46.0 million, compared to $39.0 million at the end of 2Q25, and $23.8 million at the end of 3Q24. Net loans ended 3Q25 at $781 million, compared to $778 million at the end of 2Q25, and $753 million at the end of 3Q24.

Total deposits as of the end of 3Q25 were $894 million, compared with $882 million at the end of 2Q25, and $809 million at the end of 3Q24. These increases were comprised of: Noninterest-bearing deposits have remained steady with balances of $163 million, $165 million, and $162 million at the end of 3Q25, 2Q25, and 3Q24, respectively. Interest-bearing deposits increased primarily in checking and reciprocal deposits to $732 million at the end of 3Q25, from $718 million at the end of 2Q25 and from $647 million at the end of 3Q24.

Borrowed funds ended 3Q25 and 2Q25 at the same balance of $15.7 million, decreasing from the $57.0 million balance at the end of 3Q24.

Total equity at the end of 3Q25 was $61.3 million, compared to $58.5 million at the end of 2Q25, and $55.5 million at the end of 3Q24.

Book value per share was $28.29 ($24.15 tangible) at the end of 3Q25, compared to $27.06 ($22.93 tangible) at the end of 2Q25, and $25.74 ($21.55 tangible) at the end of 3Q24.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oakleaf Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates, or expectations of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (Bancorp), primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending or future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes in the world, national, and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

Jason J. Hyska, CEO & President, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Sep 30,

2025

3Q25 Jun 30,

2025

2Q25 Sep 30,

2024

3Q24 Interest and dividend income Loans (including fees) $ 11,258 $ 11,221 $ 10,819 Investment securities: Taxable 1,174 811 906 Tax-exempt 38 38 39 Dividends 210 210 190 Total interest and dividend income 12,680 12,280 11,954 Interest expense Deposits 4,006 3,707 3,686 Borrowed funds 368 514 1,233 Total interest expense 4,374 4,221 4,919 Net interest income 8,306 8,059 7,035 Credit loss expense (benefit) (62 ) 117 (28 ) Net interest income, after credit loss expense 8,368 7,942 7,063 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits and other fees 352 334 356 Interchange income 402 364 375 Investment brokerage commission income 759 702 646 Mortgage banking activitives 463 311 588 Trust fee income 93 135 97 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 109 107 111 Gain on sale of real estate owned, net 31 - 47 Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 208 41 100 Other income 23 169 47 Total noninterest income 2,440 2,163 2,367 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 4,880 4,758 4,559 Occupancy and equipment 1,180 1,137 1,063 Data processing 361 378 318 Interchange expenses 207 198 174 Professional services 122 133 125 Advertising 158 255 223 FDIC premiums 170 159 176 Other expenses 796 1,067 933 Total noninterest expenses 7,874 8,085 7,571 Income before income tax expense 2,934 2,020 1,859 Income tax expense 575 378 316 Net income $ 2,359 $ 1,642 $ 1,543 Earnings per share $ 1.09 $ 0.76 $ 0.72 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Nine Months Ended



Sep 30,

2025

3Q25 Sep 30,

2024

3Q24 Interest and dividend income Loans (including fees) $ 33,409 $ 31,554 Investment securities: Taxable 2,812 2,471 Tax-exempt 115 138 Dividends 632 509 Total interest and dividend income 36,968 34,672 Interest expense Deposits 11,374 11,213 Borrowed funds 1,518 2,791 Total interest expense 12,892 14,004 Net interest income 24,076 20,668 Credit loss expense (104 ) 4,800 Net interest income, after credit loss expense 24,180 15,868 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits and other fees 1,004 1,036 Interchange income 1,082 1,033 Investment brokerage commission income 2,159 1,881 Mortgage banking activitives 1,225 1,561 Trust fee income 326 350 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 321 325 Gain on sale of real estate owned, net 32 75 Gain on termination of interest rate swap - 1,070 Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 420 274 Other income 209 74 Total noninterest income 6,778 7,679 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 14,621 13,468 Occupancy and equipment 3,449 3,157 Data processing 1,088 895 Interchange expenses 587 505 Professional services 444 415 Advertising 631 636 FDIC premiums 505 554 Other expenses 2,914 3,054 Total noninterest expenses 24,239 22,684 Income before income tax expense 6,719 863 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,272 (7 ) Net income $ 5,447 $ 870 Earnings per share $ 2.52 $ 0.40 Dividends per share $ 0.51 $ 0.51

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Sep 30,

2025

3Q25 Jun 30,

2025

2Q25 Sep 30,

2024

3Q24 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,289 $ 12,688 $ 12,642 Other short-term investments 33,703 26,295 11,199 Total cash and cash equivalents 45,992 38,983 23,841 Securities - available-for-sale 77,111 76,546 80,867 Securities - held-to-maturity 18,490 18,748 19,722 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,786 9,786 9,786 Loans held for sale 5,784 3,725 3,664 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,271; $9,254; and $9,484 at 3Q25; 2Q25; and 3Q24, respectively 781,236 777,728 752,660 Premises and equipment, net 19,485 19,629 18,546 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 5,834 Mortgage servicing rights 3,125 3,103 3,198 Bank-owned life insurance 15,723 15,614 16,158 Accrued interest receivable 3,619 3,690 3,504 Other assets 12,770 11,617 10,352 Total assets $ 998,955 $ 985,003 $ 948,132 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 162,894 $ 164,532 $ 162,254 Interest-bearing 731,570 717,923 646,734 Total deposits 894,464 882,455 808,988 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 15,680 15,680 57,000 Subordinated debentures 14,980 14,959 14,898 Accrued interest payable 1,912 2,039 2,380 Other liabilities 10,644 11,325 9,350 Total liabilities 937,680 926,458 892,616 Stockholders' equity Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 2,165,941 shares at 3Q25; 2,163,691 shares at 2Q25; and 2,156,941 shares at 3Q24 2,166 2,164 2,157 Additional paid-in capital 8,817 8,776 8,660 Retained earnings 57,743 55,751 51,801 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (7,451 ) (8,146 ) (7,102 ) Total stockholders' equity 61,275 58,545 55,516 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 998,955 $ 985,003 $ 948,132

