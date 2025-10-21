Anzeige
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
WKN: 800357 | ISIN: US8640871013 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

STURGIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable December 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025. This declaration continues the quarterly dividend at the highest level in the Company's history.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oakleaf Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

For additional information and updates, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

  • Jason J. Hyska, President & CEO, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sturgis-bancorp-inc.-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-1090050

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
