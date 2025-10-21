Proceeds to support the commercial launch of eyonis® LCS in the U.S. and Europe, and accelerate the broader development of eyonis®, Median's AI-powered Software as a Medical Device suite for early cancer diagnosis

LCS in the U.S. and Europe, and accelerate the broader development of eyonis®, Median's AI-powered Software as a Medical Device suite for early cancer diagnosis €20.7 million repayment of the first tranche of the 2019 EIB loan facility completed on October 17, 2025

Following these transactions, the Company's cash runway is extended through Q4 2026

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA-PME scheme eligible, "Median" or the "Company"), manufacturer of eyonis®, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for early cancer diagnosis, and a globally leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers, announced today the receipt of a €19 million payment under the first tranche of the financial agreement executed with the European Investment Bank (EIB) on July 11, 2025, which has a total value of up to €37.5 million.

Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies, stated: "We have been collaborating with the European Investment Bank since 2019, and this long-standing partnership is continuing to deliver tangible results. The disbursement of the first €19 million tranche under the 2025 EIB financing facility will further accelerate the commercial launch and sales ramp-up of eyonis® LCS, our AI-powered Software as a Medical Device for lung cancer screening, in both the U.S. and Europe and support the expansion of our eyonis® suite towards other cancer indications. We have also proceeded with repayment of the first tranche of our 2019 loan from the EIB, which was undertaken on October 17, 2025.

After these two transactions and considering the €23.9 million capital increase successfully completed last August, our cash runway extends through Q4 2026-and potentially well beyond, assuming full exercise of the share warrants issued during the capital raise, which could generate an additional €51.7 million in cash. Consequently, Median is now financed beyond anticipated regulatory decisions in Q1 2026 for 510(k) clearance and CE marking, paving the way for the commercialization of eyonis® LCS in both key markets."

As previously announced, the financial agreement with the EIB, consisting of a non-dilutive loan, provides funding in three tranches: €19 million (Tranche A), €8.5 million (Tranche B) and €10 million (Tranche C). Each of these tranches is subject to the completion of certain conditions precedent related to business performance, equity financing and issuance of warrants.

Tranche A has a maturity of six years, with a three-year grace period, and bears interest at 5%. Median has simultaneously issued 3,403,164 warrants, at an exercise price of €2.764, with a maturity of thirty years.

Median Technologies has proceeded with the repayment of €20.7 million on October 17, 2025, corresponding to the first tranche of its 2019 loan facility granted by the EIB. This tranche was drawn down in April 2020, with its maturity having been extended from April to October 2025.

Next financial communication on October 23, 2025, after market close:

H1 2025 financial results

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis®, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

Disclaimer

eyonis® LCS is pending 510(k) clearance and is not yet available for sale in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. They include projections and estimates, as well as the assumptions on which these are based, statements concerning projects, objectives, intentions, and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates" or "plans" and any other similar expressions. Although Median's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Median Technologies, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Median Technologies as of the date of the press release. Median Technologies does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or statements, subject to applicable regulations, in particular Articles 223-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251021292503/en/

Contacts:

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

Emmanuelle Leygues

VP, Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Investors SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 85 36 76 81

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

U.S. media investors COHESION BUREAU

Chris Maggos

+41 79 367 6254

chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com

Press ULYSSE COMMUNICATION

Bruno Arabian

+33 6 87 88 47 26

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

Nicolas Entz

+33 6 33 67 31 54

nentz@ulysse-communication.com