SMX Public Limited: Could PROOF Stop the Next Homeland Invasion? SMX Thinks So

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Every generation learns the lesson too late. Pearl Harbor was struck at dawn, and within three hours America was at war. 9/11 took only minutes to unfold, yet it reshaped two decades of global security and conflict. The warning signs were visible, but ignored until it was too late. That is the brutal rhythm of history: attacks that appear isolated in the moment ultimately rewrite the course of the world.

The latest discovery on our own soil proves the next crisis is already taking shape. Worse, it was in the late planning stages. Investigators found more than 300 servers and 100,000 SIM cards hidden in plain sight inside New York apartments; not the arsenal of a foreign power, but a logistics operation staged on our doorstep. If those devices had been activated, emergency networks could have collapsed into static, hospitals would have scrambled, and the government would have been forced to respond as if the country were under attack. Escalation would not have been optional; it would have been immediate and, at the very least, proportionally devastating.

In this foiled attempt, the nightmare to fear wasn't bombs falling from the sky but silence - phones dead, grids stalled, sensors blind. A quiet attack that forces a loud response, where escalation becomes unstoppable and history repeats its toll in lives, treasure, and time. That's why SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) is being viewed as more than just a technology company, but as one that also offers a defense against a new kind of warfare, where scale and silence are the weapons, and proof is the countermeasure that breaks them.

SMX Exposes the Imposters at the "Proof" Level

SMX embeds microscopic molecular markers directly into materials at the manufacturing stage, including plastics, computer chips, hardware, metals, liquids, and even telecom components, thereby giving every part a permanent, machine-readable identity that takes it from anonymous to auditable in seconds. A cloned SIM is flagged before it can activate. A counterfeit router never makes it onto the grid. A nuclear sensor without a verified chain of custody is rejected outright.

Proof changes everything. Forensics will always arrive too late, sifting through rubble after escalation has already begun. Prevention has to come first. SMX makes that possible by replacing human guesswork with machine certainty. One scan answers three questions instantly: where did this part come from, who touched it, and is it the same one that cleared certification. Proof eliminates the lag that attackers depend on.

And proof scales. SMX has already implemented its system in industries where authenticity is non-negotiable, ranging from recycled plastics and metals to luxury goods. The same molecular fingerprint that certifies a polymer can certify a telecom chip. The same block-chain ledger that authenticates steel can authenticate grid hardware. Fraud is fraud whether it attacks commerce or national security, and SMX technology collapses it at the source.

Stop the Madness Before It Ever Starts

That makes SMX's technology more than timely; it makes it impossible to ignore. Each attack tries to outdo the last, which means the stakes could not be higher. The next Pearl Harbor or 9/11 won't look like the previous, but the result will be the same: escalation that swallows years and destabilizes nations.

The difference is that this time, the attack won't have to come from bombs or planes. It can be built from ordinary devices that are hiding in plain-site supply chains until it's too late to stop. Unless, of course, those devices are no longer anonymous. Unless proof is built in. Unless SMX's markers are the checkpoint between logistics and catastrophe.

History doesn't repeat because adversaries are brilliant. It repeats because societies wait until the opening bell has already rung. SMX offers a way to break that cycle. To stop the next attack not after it happens, but before it ever begins. By proving authenticity at the source, SMX shows that proof itself is the ultimate form of prevention. And with it, the bell of escalation, the one history has tolled too many times, may never have to ring again.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

